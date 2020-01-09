advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel fans, and especially the Alita Army, have launched a campaign to collect donations and receive a banner that reads “#AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy” to fly over the 92nd Oscar for three hours.

The Alita Army describes itself as fans who have “passionately and positively supported Alita: Battle Angel and the crew”.

They also aim to get people to see Alita: Battle Angel and win new Alita fans.

Her goal for the banner is to “make the film studios believe that a continuation of Alita will be successful.”

GoFundMe, launched by Tony C., originally had a target of $ 1,180. This is the quote they used to fly a plane over the Academy Awards for 3 hours.

In an update from Mark D., he reported that they had exceeded this goal within three hours of GoFundMe launching. In fact, Mark D. reports that they raised over $ 2,366 in the first three hours.

Not only did they quickly reach their original destination, they also exceeded their $ 4,000 mileage target in less than 12 hours after the campaign went public.

To date, GoFundMe has raised $ 4,650. The excess cash of over $ 1,810 will be donated to Open Bionics.

Open Bionics was the company that 20th Century Fox, James Cameron, and Alita: Battle Angel filmmakers worked with to bring 13-year-old Tilly Lockey a pair of cutting-edge bionic hands.

Mark D. notes that the Alita Army team is “overwhelmed with gratitude.” He also thanked those who supported the campaign and promised that there would be “additional updates on the progress of the banner and more about Open Bionics”.

This campaign was launched after the Alita Army launched a Twitter campaign that #AlitaSequel was trending on Twitter.

You can find the GoFundMe campaign here.

Are you planning to support the Alita Army and its campaign to raise funds for Open Bionics and raise awareness of a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel?

