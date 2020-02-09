advertisement

Passionate Alita: Battle Angel fans kept their campaign promise when a plane with a banner that said #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy circled the Oscars.

Ok, everyone, the banner is on the way. Let’s hope the weather holds! #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy pic.twitter.com/612U3KNC7T

– ST (@challengerST) February 9, 2020

The original GoFundMe for the campaign was $ 1,810. However, the campaign raised $ 8,400. The excess funds are to be donated to Open Bionics.

When the plane flew over the Oscars, fans also went to Twitter to advertise a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel.

James Cameron. give Alita fans what they want and deserve! I know you’re busy with Avatar 2, but still. https://t.co/1hbNkYdvSi

– TheNumbJarl (@TheNumbJarl) February 9, 2020

Hey @AlitaArmy, here is our banner for the #AlitaSequel flying over the #Oscars @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/gbmU93jTxg

– Armand 2.0 (@ Armandv2_0) February 9, 2020

be like an Alita army

committed to the cause but not poisonous #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy https://t.co/qxdALj81vq

– johnny (@ jtman2012) February 9, 2020

#Oscars Alita is in the air above your heads !!! https://t.co/ucF6rHMX7g

– Foxfire 🦊🔥 #AlitaSequel (@ Foxfire40900590) February 9, 2020

We really want a #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy https://t.co/59cJEXF0Cu

– The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔ ♥ (@AlitaArmy) February 9, 2020

Look up there, Alita! 👆 Your # AlitaSequel banner! 🛩️

‘Really?! 😁 ’# AlitaArmy pic.twitter.com/wpbnTXpU6P

– Alita_Warrior_99 (@ vladdie777) February 10, 2020

#AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy Banner Update: The plane is currently flying over the Dolby Theater L.A. pic.twitter.com/rKoLuvw6oI

– The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔ ♥ (@AlitaArmy) February 9, 2020

Would you like to see a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel?

