Passionate Alita: Battle Angel fans kept their campaign promise when a plane with a banner that said #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy circled the Oscars.
Look here.
Ok, everyone, the banner is on the way. Let’s hope the weather holds! #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy pic.twitter.com/612U3KNC7T
– ST (@challengerST) February 9, 2020
See also: Alita: Battle Angel fans launch campaign to fly # AlitaSequel banners over Oscars
The original GoFundMe for the campaign was $ 1,810. However, the campaign raised $ 8,400. The excess funds are to be donated to Open Bionics.
See also: Alita: Battle Angel filmmakers give bionic weapons to young amputees
When the plane flew over the Oscars, fans also went to Twitter to advertise a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel.
James Cameron. give Alita fans what they want and deserve! I know you’re busy with Avatar 2, but still. https://t.co/1hbNkYdvSi
– TheNumbJarl (@TheNumbJarl) February 9, 2020
Hey @AlitaArmy, here is our banner for the #AlitaSequel flying over the #Oscars @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/gbmU93jTxg
– Armand 2.0 (@ Armandv2_0) February 9, 2020
be like an Alita army
committed to the cause but not poisonous #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy https://t.co/qxdALj81vq
– johnny (@ jtman2012) February 9, 2020
#Oscars Alita is in the air above your heads !!! https://t.co/ucF6rHMX7g
– Foxfire 🦊🔥 #AlitaSequel (@ Foxfire40900590) February 9, 2020
See also: New Alita: Battle Angel Featurette shows original concept art – Robert Rodriguez details Manga’s influence
We really want a #AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy https://t.co/59cJEXF0Cu
– The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔ ♥ (@AlitaArmy) February 9, 2020
Look up there, Alita! 👆 Your # AlitaSequel banner! 🛩️
‘Really?! 😁 ’# AlitaArmy pic.twitter.com/wpbnTXpU6P
– Alita_Warrior_99 (@ vladdie777) February 10, 2020
#AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy Banner Update: The plane is currently flying over the Dolby Theater L.A. pic.twitter.com/rKoLuvw6oI
– The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔ ♥ (@AlitaArmy) February 9, 2020
Would you like to see a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel?
(Visited 40 times, 40 Visits today)