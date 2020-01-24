advertisement

A Supreme Court judge heard arguments on Friday, January 24, but did not immediately decide to offer a refund to Southern California Gas for an offer from Porter Ranch residents affected by the 2015-16 Aliso Canyon gas leak Co. to get delay in reporting the leak to the government regulators.

Southern California Gas Co. did not rely on an offense count in September 2016 for which the gas leak that started on October 23, 2015 was not reported immediately and was not limited until mid-February 2016. Three other allegations of misdemeanor – a count of air pollution released and two other cases where the release of dangerous substances was not reported – were dismissed under the contract.

At the court hearing in November 2016, some residents complained that they had been excluded from the settlement talks between the public prosecutor’s office and SoCalGas and could not apply for redress. Last year, an appeals court ruled that residents were entitled to a hearing “whether petitioners can show that the three-day delay in reporting the leak, as reported in the criminal complaint, has occurred.”

Residents cannot request a refund based on criminal charges against released SoCalGas, including the release of pollutants into the air, the court ruled.

SoCalGas has insisted that there is no basis for reimbursement to residents based solely on the issue of delays in reporting.

However, residents’ lawyers claimed that the residents had suffered damage due to the delay. You could have taken precautions to protect yourself faster.

“People are still sick and their homes are still contaminated,” lawyer R. Rex Parris told reporters in court on Friday.

A judge has brought the matter up and is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.

As part of the $ 4 million settlement agreement with the state attorney’s office, SoCalGas had to install and maintain an infrared methane monitoring system at the Aliso Canyon site, the cost of which was estimated to be $ 1.2 million to $ 1.5 million, and to hire an outside company to test and certify monitoring. System and real-time pressure switches attached to each gas source are working properly.

The agreement also included hiring half a dozen full-time employees to operate and maintain the new leak detection systems around the clock. The cost of this over the three-year period was approximately $ 2.25 million.

The agreement also provided for the company to revise and report new reporting guidelines for the actual and impending release of dangerous substances to the responsible authorities. In addition, training courses on proper reporting procedures for all energy utility employees working in Los Angeles gas storage facilities were held in Angeles County.

The Aliso Canyon gas leak spewed more than 100,000 tons of methane into the air, making it the largest methane leak in US history. The residents claim that they have also been exposed to benzene, uranium, crude oil and other carcinogenic chemicals.

Health concerns over the gas leak prompted thousands of residents to move from the area to emergency shelters at the expense of Gas Co.

