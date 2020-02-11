advertisement

Dozens of Porter Ranch residents and environmental activists gathered on Tuesday, February 11, to demand that Governor Gavin Newsom close the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility within a year.

The rally took place a few months after a letter was sent from Newsom to the California Public Utilities Commission, a government agency that oversees the 3,600-hectare facility, and asked for the hire of an independent expert to investigate alternatives to which the Path to the facility’s closure can be shortened hidden in the hills above Porter Ranch.

However, activists say the letter is “a step in the right direction”, but it does not provide an approximate schedule for completion.

Activists and residents gathered to ask Governor Newsom to lift the measures that would allow Aliso Canyon to continue its withdrawals and set a deadline to ensure the facility is closed within a year. Demonstrators Daniella Reynolds and Elizabeth Setzer hold signs on Tampa Ave. on the 118 freeway at Porter Ranch on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

The leak in 2015 was discovered in October 2015. It released methane for several months and poured more than 100,000 tons into the air. Thousands of people in the valley had to leave their homes. Residents say they have nosebleeds and headaches, even years after the leak was closed.

Southern California Gas Co., which operates the site, has long believed that the facility is required to meet the area’s energy needs and that its closure can lead to power outages, including power outages.

