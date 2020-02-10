advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The appointment as team captain is already a big task for everyone, especially for Alina Bicar from the University of Santo Tomas.

Bicar not only replaces a former captain of the Golden Tiger, but also takes on the role that once belonged to iconic Cherry Rondina, an MVP who led UST to the final last season.

As the fifth year setter to fight for the 2019 season, Bicar said she had already felt the pressure to take on Rondina’s job.

But don’t make a mistake, Bicar has already taken on the challenge of leading her team.

“I will do my best to lead the team and I always tell them that we are slow and we just work every step of the way,” said Bicar. “We will work until we continue to win and reach the top.”

Although Bicar was one of the team’s veterans last season, he was underused at the start of the tournament. Head coach Kung Fu Reyes decided to start rookie setter Mafe Galanza.

It wasn’t until the last part of the second round that Bicar found her camp and proved that she belonged on the grid.

Bicar’s cunning games in the Final Four against La Salle showed that she has what it takes to appear under the bright lights.

“Of course I feel the pressure, but I know my duties as a captain,” said Bicar, who also shared some of the valuable lessons she learned from Rondina.

“Ate Sisi is a very brave player, she has this fighting spirit and every time we play she has always been willing to win,” said Bicar. “I learned that from her, no matter what happens, even if we run after it or make mistakes, we will fight.”

She has also received much-needed advice from her head coach Kung Fu Reyes.

“The coach told me that I am the one leading the team, but I still have to act the way I am,” said Bicar.





