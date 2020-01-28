advertisement

Last but not least, the Browns’ front office is now perfectly aligned to carry out a flawless Ivy League handshake.

Andrew Berry, a Harvard graduate, was officially introduced on January 28 as the team’s new managing director. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced this.

Berry will work directly with the new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who played twice in Penn’s Ivy League security. Paul DePodesta, Browns’ chief strategy officer, who was instrumental in bringing Berry and Stefanski together, is another Harvard graduate.

“We are thrilled that Andrew will lead our soccer operations,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, using every resource to improve an organization and expand their own knowledge.

“He will be a great partner for Kevin because he recognizes the critical nature of his relationship with the head coach. We know that he can’t wait to go to work. “

Berry, 32, is the youngest general manager in the NFL. From 2016 to 18 he was Vice President of Players at Browns. He left the Browns in 2019 to become vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sashi Brown had the final say on the Browns’ designs for 2016 and 2017, and John Dorsey had the final say on the 2018 designs when Berry was in Cleveland for the first time. Brown was released on December 7, 2017 as Director of Football Operations. Dorsey and the Browns separated on December 31, 2019.

Well, and for the next five years, if he fulfills his new contract – no manager has taken more than two years since the Haslams bought the Browns in 2012 – Berry will have the final say on the draft. He will also have the final say in signing free agents and forming the 53-man squad.

“I am honored and blessed to lead Cleveland Browns’ football operations,” Berry said in a story statement.

“The passion for soccer classes through the veins of northeast Ohio is unique to any other region. The dedication of our fan base to the Browns is the trigger for such an affection for sports. If I reward you all – our loyal and loyal Dawg Pound – I will stand up and motivate myself every day for the upcoming challenge. “

When looking for a head coach and general manager, Haslam made it clear that he wanted to align the two in the way they believed that a soccer operation should take place. Haslam said he wanted the head coach, whoever it was, to have a say in hiring the next general manager.

The pairing of Berry and Stefanski seemed predestined from the moment Freddie Kitchens was released on December 29 as head coach. Berry and DePodesta were part of the search committee that recommended Stefanski to be hired in January 2019. Jimmy Haslam listened to Dorsey and hired kitchens instead.

“I was introduced to Andrew about 10 years ago in the Senior Bowl by Leslie Frazier (former Viking defense coordinator), so I’ve known him for some time,” said Stefanski in a statement explaining how he worked in the profession.

“Andrew is extremely knowledgeable and is constantly striving to improve. We share the vision of what kind of team we need to build to achieve the success our fans deserve. I am excited and very much looking forward to working with Andrew and developing the kind of partnership that is necessary for sustainable success. “

Berry joined the NFL in 2009 with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant. He was promoted to Pro-Scout in 2011 and Pro-Scouting coordinator in 2012. He held this position until the Browns hired him in 2016.

