Alicia Keys’ “Underdog”, as is the case in modern adult radio, is most honored on pop radio.

The new single was supported by 119 pop stations monitored by Mediabase in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Halsey’s new album “You should be sad” also had a big impact and came in second with 111 pickups on the add-board.

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (with DaBaby)”, which landed at 48 new stations, took third place on the add board. The weeknds “Blinding Lights” followed in fourth place with 45 pickups.

Trevor Daniels “Falling” takes fifth place with 35 newcomers.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” (6th place, draw), Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border” (with Camila Cabello and Cardi B) (6th place, draw), Regards “Ride” It “(8th), Doja Cat’s” Juicy “(9th), Justin Bieber’s” Yummy “(9th), Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s” RITMO “(9th) and Zedd & Kehlanis” Good Thing “(9th place, tie).

