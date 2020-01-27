advertisement

The world, especially in terms of news and culture, appeared to have come to a standstill on Sunday afternoon when reports of Kobe Bryant’s death were spread on the Internet and on TV. Shaken, incredulous and slowly accepting, the tragic news spread to Sunday’s biggest cultural event, the Los Angeles Grammy Awards.

Given the intersection of music and sports, the Grammys would surely notice the premature demise of an NBA superstar and a worldwide celebrity. But the ceremony took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Grammys have been in 16 of the past 17 years. It would have been impossible for the Grammys to move forward without recognizing Bryant in the arena where he played 17 of his 20 NBA seasons. But that was never a question.

Bryant’s # 8 and # 24 jerseys were lit at the Staples Center when Grammy’s presenter Alicia Keys said at the beginning of her introductory monologue, “We’re literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” Then she started it is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday “, which was popularized by Boyz II Men in 1991. (The song was written and published by Freddie Perren and Christine Yarian in 1975.) During the first verse, the three members say goodbye to Boyz II men came to her on stage.

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds and hearts, in our prayers, they are in this building,” Keys said before the performance. “And I want to ask everyone to take a moment and just take them in and share our strength and support for their families. We would never have imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show like this. Never, never, never, never … “

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” was the perfect song choice that captured a feeling that every viewer felt. Really, could there have been a more fitting song for the time being? The a cappella rendition of Keys, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman made the song so much more resonant, the emotions from the lyrics and the performance more vivid.

“We love you, Kobe,” said Keys at the end of the performance.

The CBS cameras then showed jerseys # 8 and # 24, which were illuminated against the darkness of the venue. It was an extremely moving, powerful moment and a wonderful tribute to Bryant.

