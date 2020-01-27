advertisement

The 41-year-old basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 2020 Grammys started on Sunday evening (January 26) with a special performance of Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men in honor of Kobe Bryant and his family.

The basketball legend and his teenage daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California, and the LA County sheriff reported that there were no survivors.

At the beginning of the Grammys ceremony, host Alicia Keys came on stage and began to appreciate Bryant:

advertisement

“We’re all crazy sad now. Because Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero today. We’re literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

She then started to sing the lyrics to Boyz II Men’s ‘It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday’ before being supported by the band itself.

Keys later said that the song was performed because “We wanted to do something that can describe a bit how we all feel now. We love you, Kobe.”

Watch the performance here:

“We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” @Aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs in the Staples Center with a touching homage. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb

– CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

advertisement