LA County Headmistress Debra Duardo with the best academic decathletes from left, Cheetah Zhu (high on the Palos Verdes Peninsula), Jacob Lee (south high – Torrance) and Kendall Kirio (west high – Torrance). Photo courtesy of the LA County Office of Education

Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra was named the Los Angeles County Academic Decathlon winner on Friday February 6th and will take part in the nationwide competition in March.

The Mark Keppel team scored 53,704 out of a possible 60,000 points in the competition. The school came second in last year’s district competition.

The Alhambra High School, which took 18th place last year, improved significantly this year and came in second place with 49,469 points.

Alhambra High will join the West High School in Torrance, which won the county event last year, as a wildcard participant in the nationwide competition. South University in Torrance; Redondo Union High School; and Palos Verdes Peninsula High School.

The County Academic Decathlon took place on January 25th and February 1st at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera with 39 teams and more than 350 students.

The theme of this year’s Academic Decathlon events is “In Sickness & In Health: Exploration of Illness & Wellness”.

The nationwide competition will be held in Sacramento from March 27-28, with the winner advancing to the US Academic Decathlon from April 30 to May 2 in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Academic Decathlon, which will be held separately from the county, is expected to be announced on Saturday.

LAUSD schools have won the national championship for the past nine years in a row – seven times from the Granada Hills Charter High School and twice from the El Camino Real Charter High School, which won in 2018 and 2014.

TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Top 20 team ranking: Of the possible 60.00 points (39 participating schools)

Mark Keppel (Alhambra) – 53,704 Alhambra HS – 49.469 West HS (Torrance) – 48.206 South HS (Torrance): – 44.285 Redondo Union HS – 43.161 Palos Verdes peninsula HS – 43.069 San Gabriel HS – 40.780 Rowland HS – 39.873 El Rancho HS (Pico Rivera) – 39,815 Saugus HS – 38.480 Beverly Hills HS – 36.175 West Ranch HS (Stevenson Ranch) – 35,403 Glendora HS – 34.528 North HS (Torrance) – 33,984 Arroyo HS (El Monte) – 33.231 Mountain view HS (El Monte) – 32.791 California Academy of Mathematics and Natural Sciences (Long Beach) – 32,338 Edgewood HS (W. Covina) – 31,836 Torrance HS – 31,421 South El Monte HS – 30.711

Top 3 overall (out of 10,000 possible points)

Kendall Kirio, West HS, 12th grade – 9,286 Jacob Lee, South HS, 12th grade – 8,789 Cheetah Zhu, Palos Verdes HS Peninsula, 12th grade – 8,700

Schools with the best results (compared to last year):

Alhambra HS – improvement of 15.205 points Lynwood HS – 13,160 points improvement California Academy of Math & Science – improvement by 11,142 points

Rookie School of the Year: John Glenn / Southeast Academy HS (Norwalk La Mirada USD) – 23,993 (30th overall)

Roberta Kordich Coach Award (for engagement & engagement): Trainer Anne-Marie Voegtlin, Palos Verdes Peninsula HS

