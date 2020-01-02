advertisement

Algeria – Algeria released a prominent opposition activist on Thursday after releasing dozens of other people in recent days who were jailed during 10 months of mass protests.

Lakhdar Bouregaa’s release after six months in custody comes at a critical juncture in the fight between the opposition-led protest movement and the state, following last month’s presidential election and last week’s death of the powerful army chief.

The new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has offered dialogue with protesters, and political analysts in Algiers said the release of the detainees may be aimed at gaining support among the opposition for talks.

“The release of Bouregaa today is a good signal to ease the tension,” analyst Farid Ferrahi said.

About 35 young protesters arrested over the past few months have also been released in recent days, lawyers and activists said.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets in February, marching first every day and then every week, and succeeding in April in forcing veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down.

State authorities, including the powerful army, have tried to quell the protesters by arresting many of Bouteflika’s allies on corruption charges while allowing the demonstrations to continue.

Tebboune was elected by a vote that the protest movement opposed as illegitimate, demanding that the entire ruling elite give up power before elections were held. He received 58% of the vote with a 40% turnout according to official figures.

The election was postponed by the army and its chief of staff, Ahmed Gaed Salah, who died suddenly of a heart attack last week. Tebboune swiftly replaced him with another general of the same generation, the chief of the land forces, Said Chengriha.

Although many protesters saw Gaed Salah and the Allied generals as the main obstacle in their way, many also believed in him who did not use violence against their demonstrations. Hundreds of thousands of people attended his funeral procession.

Bouregaa, a veteran of Algeria’s independence struggle in the 1960s, was arrested in June after authorities began arresting more of the protesters who had flooded the streets since February.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

