Algeria – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday appointed a university professor and former diplomat as prime minister as he builds a new government to tackle political unrest and an intractable economic challenge.

Abdelaziz Djerad, 65, served in the administration of a former president in the 1990s but was ousted by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted in April after two decades as head of state.

The massive protest movement on the street that prompted Bouteflika to step down has praised Tebboune’s election this month as illegal and seems unlikely to accept any government he nominates.

The protesters opposed any elections that took place while the military stayed involved in politics and Bouteflika-era figures maintained strong positions.

Algerian authorities have publicly welcomed the street protests, considering them a patriotic move aimed at refreshing Algerian politics and ending corruption.

Djerad spoke on the radio several times after the protests began, supporting them and demanding that Bouteflika and his allies relinquish power.

Tebboune, himself a former prime minister, was one of five former top officials endorsed as candidates for the presidential race and won 58% of the vote on December 12 amid protests and an election boycott that reduced turnout to 40%.

The opposition says that despite Tebboune’s election, the ultimate power remains with the army, whose chief, Ahmed Gaed Salah, died suddenly of a heart attack Monday.

She leaves Algeria with a new president, prime minister and army chief during the sharpest political crisis in decades. The country, meanwhile, faces a longer slide in its trade and fiscal balances after years of lower energy prices.

With state coffers relying on energy exports for much of its annual revenue, the new government may be forced to make drastic spending cuts. The outgoing parliament and interim government have already agreed on a 9% reduction in public spending for 2020.

Other members of the new government are expected to be appointed in the coming days.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

