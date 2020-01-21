advertisement

Amina Muaddi, FN Designer of the Year, also designs the shoes for her friend Alexandre Vauthier’s line. For his spring couture collection 20, which was up to date in Paris today, she created a brand new logo jewel and a new sales silhouette.

“I developed an accessory that was shaped a bit like a diamond,” she said to FN. “It represents the AV by Alexandre Vauthier, which is attached to the pump body as a piece of jewelry.”

A model on the catwalk for Alexandre Vauthier Spring ’20 Couture.

CREDIT: Dominique Maitre / Shutterstock

She also made a miniature version, which she added to the buckle on the straps of the sandals. “It’s really pretty,” she cooed. “The T-strap crystal pump and the lace-up sandal with the crystal buckle are definitely my favorite shoes in the collection.”

Bella Hadid, who ran twice on the show, wore the T-strap option for her second look, an androgynous pinstripe pant suit. In fact, both Hadid sisters are fans of Muaddi’s label of the same name.

Bella Hadid wears T-belt pumps on the runway for Alexandre Vauthier Spring ’20 Couture.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The new heel that she developed for the Vauthier show is conical. “We decided to do it for a stronger silhouette,” she said.

Elsewhere, there were large, casual boots with crystal pompoms that can be worn high or crumpled, and over-the-knee crystal boots that also had a giraffe print that matched some of the show’s fabrics.

A model on the catwalk for Alexandre Vauthier Spring ’20 Couture.

CREDIT: Dominique Maitre / Shutterstock

A model on the catwalk for Alexandre Vauthier Spring ’20 Couture.

CREDIT: Dominique Maitre / Shutterstock

“Glamorous, sophisticated and feminine, but wild at the same time”, she described the shoes of the show. “And I like that,” she added.

Muaddi is constantly busy and has recently added another role to her portfolio. She works with another wild woman, Rihanna, and develops the artist’s / entrepreneur’s Fenty shoe line.

Click through the gallery to see Alexandre Vauthiers Spring’20 Couture Runway.

