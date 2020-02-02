advertisement

Kate Middleton stood out on the red carpet at BAFTAs 2020 – and yet in new clothes.

The Duchess of Cambridge came to the carpet this evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She was wearing a white and gold Alexander McQueen dress that has been in her closet sleeves since 2012.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs 2020.

CREDIT: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s golden heels.

CREDIT: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Kate completed her outfit with a pair of pointed gold heels, sparkling and floral jewelry.

In the meantime, Prince William was wearing a plain black tuxedo with matching smoking shoes that seemed to be made of velvet.

CREDIT: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Alexander McQueen has long been one of Kate’s most popular brands. She has a penchant for British labels and chose the label to design her 2011 wedding outfit, which includes both the dress and the heels. The white and gold bespoke dress Kate wore today was first commissioned for a royal visit to Malaysia in 2012. The golden hibiscus represent the national flower of the country.

Prince William and Kate Middleton (C) in Malaysia in 2012.

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

For the earlier appearance, the Duchess wore jewelery by Catherine Zoraida and a gold clutch by Wilbur and Gussie, which she had worn on previous occasions. The University of St. Andrews chose high-heeled 4-inch heels for shoes that evening.

