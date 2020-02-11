advertisement

While most people know the contoured, pale face of Alexander Ludwig from his role as Björn in the serious series Vikings, real fans know the Canadian from his work in Lone Survivor (2013), The Final Girls (2015) and more clearly, his role at Cato in the 2012 epic The Hunger Games (for which he received two awards).

Despite a super heroic appearance, Ludwig was open about his own personal struggles. Almost a year ago, in a 15-minute video that was part of the “Bite the Bullet Stories” series, Ludwig revealed his path to sobriety, which included a break in rehab in his early 20s.

“I am very proud of the decision to seek help when I was younger because I needed help. And that was a major risk for me at the time, both professionally and financially,” Ludwig told Variety also noticed that there were small snippets here and there when I struggled and looked at all of my mentors: ‘Oh, this person is sober’ or ‘This person is sober’, and that would give me a lot of hope. ”

Now, with a new role in the third episode of the Bad Boys empire, Ludwig is stronger than ever again as Dorn, a member of an elite task force called AMMO, which retains itself as the designated “tech type” and hides more comfortably wired Cameras and drones that shoot down bad guys.

We talked to him about how he got the role right and why Vikings are as strong as ever.

GQ: Full name and where are you from?

Alexander Richard Ludwig. I come from Vancouver, Canada.

Any nicknames?

Some people call me “pikeperch”. My parents call me a mistake. A joke … only when they’re angry.

What do you do first when you return to Vancouver?

I go to Whistler. I know you know where that is because it is essentially Australia 2.0. There are so many Aussies up there. It’s a great mood.

Describe your Viking character Björn Lothbrok in three words …

Flawed, fair and determined.

Do you share any of these traits with him?

Definitely flawed. He is a person with imperfections and does his best to correct his mistakes when he learns from his mistakes. I live my life like this. I accept failure and do what I can to get better next time.

What is the biggest advantage of playing a Viking?

I am very interested in history, so it is only a dream to dive so deeply into another culture and to get to know it.

The hardest thing to put a Norwegian accent on?

Learn Old Norse. When we spoke to Norse on the show, it was very important to me that the pronunciation was correct and I knew what was behind it.

Any tips on how to grow a good beard?

You tell me, man. I had an hour and a half in the makeup chair that filled the rest of my beard because it could only grow two inches from my chin.

This is the sixth and final season of the Vikings in history. What will you miss most when you are part of the production?

The family we created on the set. I will also miss Björn. It was one of the great experiences of my life to show such a bow.

What will you not miss?

The weather!

You play with the Australian actor Travis Fimmel in the series. Did he teach you a valuable Australian slang?

Travis is one of my closet friends. He taught me a lot of Australian words … none of which could be printed in this magazine.

You are about to appear in Bad Boys for Life. What did you learn from working with OG Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence?

It confirmed what I had learned from the Vikings. To be great, you have to invest in the work. There are no shortcuts. Martin is incredible and has the biggest heart, and Will is a force in his own right and his work ethic is inspiring.

We heard that you had to build 11 kg of muscle for the role. Any tips on how to be torn apart so quickly?

I emailed Dwayne Johnson for tips because we worked together years ago. He sent me a whole training plan – that’s just the great guy he is. I wanted to be a bit fat because I thought it would be funnier for my character. You will see why when you watch the film.

Hiking or skiing?

Hike up, drive down.

Bungee jump or skydiving?

Parachuting.

Yikes. We heard you play some country music. When can we expect the debut EP to fall?

Late January or early February.

Strangest fan encounter?

When people ask you to sign different parts of the body.

Do you have New Year’s resolutions?

I have just finished writing a film and would like to put it into operation for the summer. I also want to know more about establishing a routine that I can familiarize myself with. I am an all-or-nothing type and I really want to do better with learning moderation in all aspects of my life.

If you could change something in the world today, what would it be?

Empathy. I hope we can always take a moment to find out where someone else is from. I also want to see snowball fights at the Winter Olympics.

–

Bad Boys for Life is now in the cinema.

