New year, new advice on how best to live in the “present moment”, whatever that is. For this semi-reformed music chart nerd, January also means the next turning point in BBC Four’s cycle “Top of the Pops”.

Goodbye 1988, hello 1989: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will be number one, Madonna will ask the immortal question “God?” And the bracelets will warm their Eternal Flame. It’s almost nineties and Black Box will be in a minute before Ride on Time.

In 2020, the single table behaves and works like pretty much everything to do with music, so completely different from the heyday of the cassette that a time traveler would need another 30+ years to figure out how.

The confusion resembles that of a football fan who is dematerializing these days and realizing that Leicester City is not only the second league leader and former Premier League champion, but the fundamentals of the game have been completely changed by technology. The analogy soon collapses, but the music and soccer business has one muscle-demanding player in common: Amazon.

In European football, the e-commerce and media giant is a hungry, but still underage rights holder. It has just made itself heard in music.

Courtesy of Amazon Music and Alexa, the last official British number one of the 2010s was claimed by English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and her “Amazon Original” cover by Joni Mitchell’s Christmas-themed river.

There was no revolutionary update here, no divisive reinterpretations. As flawlessly clean as the recordings sound, Goulding’s version could hardly have stood out much if it had been released at any time since Mitchell’s River first appeared on the album in 1971.

What is new is the way River rose to # 1: River made it to the top even though it wasn’t available on Spotify, Apple Music, or Google Play. Unless you saw the video on YouTube or turned on the radio, the only place you could hear it was through Amazon, either through the paid music services or through the free ad support service found in certain Echo devices is included. And it seems that millions did just that, many by saying words like “Alexa, play Christmas music”.

River rises

Thanks to careful curation from Amazon, this river rose to Britain’s number one from December 20-26 – there was no comparable traction on the Irish market, where Lewis Capaldi was the top regime.

Being number one didn’t mean it was this week’s most listened song to audio streaming services that now control almost all of the graphics, with only a fraction of the total “units” from video streams and even less from paid digital titles come from downloads. Wham! and Mariah Carey collected more streams than total goulding – last Christmas actually set a new UK streaming record – but according to chart rules, their festive staples should have been twice as popular as River to be overtaken in the table.

This is because, according to current rules, 100 streams in a premium streaming service and 600 streams in an ad-financed service correspond to one unit (or what was formerly referred to as a sale), while these ratios double for older songs. Yes, it appears that the charges against Jeff Bezos can now be blamed for preventing Last Christmas from finally becoming number one.

It is probably insane that previous classics have the power to shake the top of the charts. Their ability to do so stems from the Official Charts Company’s decision in 2014 to keep pace with the reality of the music market and include streaming on the main chart – a move that changed the way the chart went from buying to consuming measure.

In a way a problem for the music industry, it turned out that people really enjoyed consuming the songs they already knew. The effects that are most felt in nostalgic December have an impact all year round. Not long after the streaming was included in the official graphics, the graphics slowed, with fewer releases breaking through and those hanging around for an absolute eon.

The once-critical gatekeepers who compiled and updated radio playlists were forever accused of imposing a boring, conservative and tight musical diet on listeners. Maybe they actually did a decent job of getting people to do something new without scaring them off.

Feedback loops

Like all charts, music loops have long been feedback loops where success creates success. It was once a non-catastrophic spot on Top of the Pops that did this trick for singles. Now there are algorithms that reward popularity, and the new human gatekeepers are the ones that curate playlists for streaming services. A high chart space continues to confirm legitimacy and guide the next series of record label contracts. A flop makes everyone think twice.

Goulding’s third number in the UK (which fell sharply the following week) shows that this is no longer just the age of streaming, but the age of the smart speaker. In theory, that’s exciting. Indeed, it would be sad if the technology didn’t contribute to the rapid development of the music culture, but that it became boring. After a while, it’s no fun saying, “Alexa, play me a song I heard before.”

