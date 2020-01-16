advertisement

If you want to add app control, Alexa control, Google Assistant compatibility or smart home integration via IFTTT to one of the stupid devices in your house, this is the time to do it. Amazon has a sale with a 4-pack KMC WIFI MiNi Smart Plugs for just $ 20.99, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. That’s only $ 5.25 per smart plug, and they can each cost up to $ 30 if you buy them from major brands! This deal can be sold out quickly, so check it out as long as you can.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

COMPATIBILITY: Works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant & IFTTT. No hub required. Requires a secure 2.4 GHz WiFi network, Android 4.3 or higher & iOS 8 or higher.

Voice control, hands-free: smart plug works with Alexa / Google Home / IFTTT, only tell them if you need to switch electrical devices on / off.

Timer planning and device sharing: KMC operates smart plugs with a lot of group timing, never come home to a dark house, share the device with your family, it’s no problem if you go out or if the phone is not on standby.

Easy installation and remote control: choose “Socket” on the Smart Life APP, install and operate the smart plug, smart life, no hub required.

Quality assurance – The mini smart plug uses ETL approved products, which automatically disconnect and protect your equipment when it reaches 12A, and comes with its own insurance ($ 10 million). If the plug is defective, we offer a two-year unconditional warranty and replacement service, as well as lifetime technical support.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement