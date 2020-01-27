advertisement

Did you know that Amazon now makes its own real wireless earbuds? They are called Echo Buds real wireless earbuds and for $ 130 they are already quite a big value. They have a better design than Apple’s $ 159 AirPods, plus they have Alexa built in, so you have access to the same great Alexa skills that you would have with a smart Echo speaker. They have never been discounted before, but Amazon has just launched a surprise sale with a rare opportunity to pick up Echo Buds for much less than comparable earbuds. Hurry up and you can buy a pair for just $ 89.99, which is a big discount of 31%! AirPods are now also available, but you may want to consider Amazon’s alternative instead.

Here is more info from the product page:

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver clear, dynamic sound. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed design for in-ear limited background noise.

Handsfree with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play audiobooks, make calls or get directions – just ask.

Access to other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device – press and hold your earbuds.

Long-life battery – Get up to 5 hours of music playback per charge, up to 2 hours with a charging time of 15 minutes and up to 20 hours with the charging cassette.

Adjustable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of earbuds help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.

Ready for training – Sweat resistant with a secure fit that is made to move with you.

Alexa is getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a ride, follow a guided training or order dinner, all hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including the ability to mute the microphones with the Alexa app.

