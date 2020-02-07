advertisement

Smart plugs are great. Connect a stupid old device and you can make it smart right away so that you can operate it with your smartphone or voice. You can even set schedules that automatically turn your devices on and off, like I did with my Christmas tree during the holidays. But do you know what is even better than a single smart plug? A smart surge protector that combines multiple smart plugs into one affordable device! The Jadada ZLD-44USA Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip is the perfect example and offers four individually controllable sockets in a single strip. You can use an app or your voice thanks to support from Alexa and Google Assistant, and it is now on sale for just $ 22.79.

These are the highlights of the product page:

【VOICE CONTROL】: work with Amazon Alexa Echo and Google Home to control each of the outputs separately via voice control after the Smart Life app is successfully connected.

【REMOTE CONTROL】: “Smart Life” app controls the smart socket with your smartphone and tablet (iOS 8.0 or higher / Android 4.4 or higher). You can operate the socket, wherever you are. No hub required, supports Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz 802.11 b / g / n wireless network and easily connects to your Wi-Fi router.

【SCHEDULE EQUIPMENT & INDEPENDENT CONTROL Plan: Schedule your devices on or off at any time to match your intelligent life, and adjust each outlet if necessary. Each smart outlet can set a maximum of 20 timing tasks.

【4 AC OUTPUTS + 4 USB PORTS】: Equipped with 4 outputs and 4 USB charging port for travel, at home or in the office, offer a handy power supply for household appliances such as a fan, water dispenser, electric pot, TV, humidifier, light , holiday decorating lights. You never come home to a dark house. Plan to switch on the fan before you arrive. Automatically synchronize lights and devices with sunrise or preset times (NOTE: the 4 outputs can be controlled individually, 4 USB ports are controlled as a unit)

【SAVING USE】: Made of ABS + PC fire-resistant material, over voltage protection, overload protection, overheating protection. CE & FCC & ROHS certificates.

