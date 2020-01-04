advertisement

Chelsea want to sign a new left-back with manager Frank Lampard, unsure of current quality options with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmer.

Neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson Palmer have failed in the first round, and Frank Lampard has turned them around this season.

With that in mind, Chelsea are in the market for a new and high quality left-hander.

advertisement

Leicester City defender Ben Jillwell, Juventus star Alex Sandra and many more have been linked with the Blues as far as the controversial left-hander is concerned.

The new name of the media is Alex Thales of Porto, who Chelsea will have to pay full release in the contract with the former Portuguese champions before they can secure his signature.

The Portuguese newspaper A Bola has reported that Brazilian defender Alex Thales has a £ 40m contract at his Porto and his club are not ready to negotiate a lower price for him.

The ball is in Chelsea’s court right now as they have learned what it takes to sign a transfer target.

Chelsea will miss Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund ad Adon Sancho as their price has dropped from a transfer fee of € 170 million.

The post Alex Telles Price Tag Revealed, Chelsea’s decision on Jadon Sancho Made first appeared on Thewistle.

advertisement