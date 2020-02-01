advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Silva is not a fan of accepting a loss in a controversial way.

The former ONE World Champion in straw weight lost in the main event of ONE: Fire and Fury against current defending champion Joshua Pacio, but Silva admitted that it was difficult to accept the result.

“It is difficult to make decisions. At the moment I have to watch the game and see what happened,” said Silva. “I really don’t know, I don’t want to make such a decision because I feel like I had the fight.”

Silva (9-5) and Pacio (17-3) are two contrasting fighters, the latter being a submission specialist, while the 23-year-old champion is more of a striker than a grappler.

Pacio, who trains under the banner of the legendary Lakay team, has his roots in Wushu, but his record says more than his style: nine of his 17 wins come from submission.

Silva’s nine wins include eight payouts.

“I dealt with his blows, was able to knock him down and control him a few times,” said Silva about the fight in which Pacio had to avoid the ground as much as possible.

Still, 37-year-old Silva was impressed with how Pacio fought in her match.

“He is the champion, he is a good child, he has a good punch and ground play,” said Silva. “He is a tough guy and deserves to be at the top of the division.”

