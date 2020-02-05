advertisement

Captain Alex Ovechkin of Washington Capitals has been suspiciously absent from the Hart discussion since taking second place in the 2014–15 Hart Trophy poll. It’s even more amazing this year.

Each year, the NHL awards the Hart Trophy to the player who is considered the most valuable for their team. The PHWA votes on this. Of course everyone has a different definition of “valuable”, so agreements in Hart Trophy discussions are rare. However, everyone can agree that Captain Alex Ovechkin of Washington Capitals is very valuable to his team. Where would you be without heart and soul?

Ovechkin is currently in a strangely familiar place in the Hart Trophy discussion. He’s a side candidate at best because almost no one talks about how he deserves to be involved in the MVP conversation.

Admittedly, part of it is that Ovechkin has only recently started to warm up. He has 16 goals in his last 10 games, including three hat tricks and six multi-goal games.

Ovechkin has scored 40 goals this season. 40% of them have come in his last 10 games. On January 6 (shortly before the start of his 10-game heat), he was seven goals behind David Pastrnak and led the league. Ovechkin now has a two-goal lead in the race. If that’s why he wasn’t causing such a stir, I understand that.

However, Ovechkin has not been in conversation with Hart in recent years, despite having been the league leader in three of the last four seasons in the league. Let’s take a look at where he took the lead in each of these three seasons.

2015-16: 6

2017-18: 9

2018-19: 7.

Of course, goals are not everything in ice hockey. But I would say they are damn important. The real goal of hockey is to beat the opponent. Scoring goals is one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, tasks in the NHL. So while goals aren’t the only thing to look for when looking at a striker’s worth, at worst goals should be high on the list of things to look at.

In the past, voters have tended to rate goals. Eight players have led the NHL in goals and have led their team to a championship title since the lockout in 1995. Let’s take a look at where they ended up in the Hart Trophy poll. I have highlighted the main ones.

1995-96: Mario Lemieux (1st)

2002-03: Milan Hejduk (12.)

2007-08: Ovechkin (1st)

2008-09: Ovechkin (1st)

2012-13: Ovechkin (1st)

2015-16: Ovechkin (6th)

2017-18: Ovechkin (9.)

2018-19: Ovechkin (7th)

Hejduk was a special case. He played in a stacked Colorado Avalanche team with four Hall of Fame players (Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy and Rob Blake). Forsberg won the Art Ross and the Hart Trophy. Roy finished fourth in the Vezina Trophy and had the same number of votes as Hejduk. Blake finished in the top five in the Norris Trophy race. So I understand why Hejduk didn’t get too much Hart Trophy love.

Japers Rink also did the same exercise in 2018, but continued to withdraw it.

At the last issue of @JapersRinkRadio, we talked about Ovis Hart’s candidacy, and I figured that leading the league in goals of a division winner seems to be a good recipe for a top 3 hard finish. Here are some dates since 99 goal titles have won (data from @hockey_ref). Pic.twitter.com/d87fMCx5nH

– Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) March 15, 2018

We can add Jari Kurri to the oddly specific, yet insightful list in 1985-86. In the Kurri and Hejduk cases, there are some common themes. First, one of her teammates won the Hart Trophy (Wayne Gretzky in the first case, Forsberg in the second case). Second, each time a different team mate ended the Hart Trophy voting, either as a winner or as a winner. So if you don’t want to argue that John Carlson should be part of the Hart Trophy conversation, Ovechkin is not in the same boat as these two.

What I don’t understand is why Ovechkin has not been in discussion since 2014-15. He finished second this year. Carey Price had a historically great season to prevent winning the Hart Trophy. Since then, Ovechkin has had no top five positions. This is exceptionally rare for someone who is leading the league gates while being on a team good enough to win the division.

I don’t think Ovechkin should win the Hart Trophy this year. Aside from something unforeseen, it belongs to either Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon. According to recent history, while Jack Eichel and Artemi Panarin should be in conversation, they are overlooked because they are not part of good teams. This is a discussion for another day. Leon Draisaitl should also be there, although McDavid will obviously steal voices from him.

However, Ovechkin deserves to be part of the Hart Trophy conversation. There is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the top 5. If Ovechkin doesn’t make the top 5 this year, there should be more questions than answers.

