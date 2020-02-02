advertisement

Goalie and rookie Joel Farabee embody the 6-3 win

PHILADELPHIA – When Alex Lyon uses this Phantoms emergency call to prove he’s an NHL-worthy goalkeeper, he didn’t do anything on Saturday night to hurt his cause.

Lyon filled in the injured Carter Hart (abdominal stress) and was sensational against a fast, experienced Colorado Avalanche squad.

He made a lot of difficult saves, especially in the difficult first phase of the Flyers, and eventually won 6-3 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Farabee scored two goals, including the winner of the game at 7:32 in the third half, and set his streak of points to a season high of five games.

Sean Couturier set both goals.

Kevin Hayes scored a 3:27 shorthanded goal to give the Flyers a double goal cushion. Hayes also had a few goals for the game. Scott Laughton added an empty-cute in 45 seconds.

With the win, the Flyers prevailed in the Metropolitan Division ahead of Carolina and even Columbus, who lost to Buffalo in OT.

Goals from Matt Niskanen and Hayes led the Flyers 2-0 through a period.

Niskanen scored at 13:45 when his point shot escaped goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.

Hayes doubled the lead by almost five seconds. James van Riemsdyk received a Travis Konecny ​​entry with the Flyers in a four-minute power play (Nathan MacKinnon, double minor for snooty Niskanen) and went to Hayes to get a quick forwarding.

“Well, our unit had a pretty sloppy power play,” said JVR. “We just hunted it, we didn’t play good games and in the end we finally won some battles there. We were able to line up two passes. Hayes was in a good place and I was just trying to find him in front of the net. “

The avalanche reacted quickly in the second period.

Lyon appeared to be partially shielded when Valeri Nichushkin’s shot passed the Netminder’s glove at 2:01 a.m.

Farabee returned at 3:05 a.m. as he raced past defender Cale Makar’s check and completed a perfect match from Couturier.

The Avalanche reduced the lead again at 4:16 a.m. to a single goal. After Nicolas Aube-Kubel was eliminated from boarding, Mikko Rantanen took control in the right circle and defeated Lyon with a rising shot.

Hayes attributed to Lyon that he had kept the Flyers at the top in the first round. Colorado hadn’t played in about 10 days, but didn’t show much rust.

“We were 2-0 because of our goalkeeper,” said Hayes. “He made the light out there. We let him dry. This is not the right way to play at all. They stuck it in our throats all the time. Fortunately, we got a 4-minute power play and hit it at the end. That being said, they did it to us. “

In the third half, Farabee again scored 4-2 for the Flyers, but the Avalanche scored another goal to end the game.

The Flyers are 18-0-2 if they lead after two periods, while Colorado is 0-11-1 if it follows after two periods.

