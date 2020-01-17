advertisement

Prevents experienced goalkeeper Brian Elliott from having to play two games in a row due to Carter Hart’s abdominal strain

PHILADELPHIA – Alain Vigneault took no risks in Brian Elliott’s health.

Instead of starting it in two games in a row, the Flyers coach decided to have substitute goalkeeper Alex Lyon compete against the Montreal Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening.

Lyon was retrieved from the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday after it was announced that starter # 1, Carter Hart, had lower abdominal strain and is expected to be absent for two to three weeks.

“Brian had a good game (in OT’s 4-3 win in St. Louis on Wednesday), but it was not our easiest trip,” said Vigneault at 5pm. Press conference. “It was in a different time zone.

“Alex spent a lot of time in Philly this summer training. I thought he had a really good stock. And he played well (9-11-1, 2.56 goals – against the average, 0.916 percent savings for a fighting Phantoms team). This is his best start to the season in Lehigh Valley. He leaves a shutout and deserves to play. “

Lyon should play in its 14th NHL game. Before his encounter with Montreal, he had set an NHL record of 4: 3: 1 with 3.05 GAA.

Vigneault said Joel Farabee, who had been loaned to the Phantoms for a day to promote Lyon, would return to the lineup, and Chris Stewart, who played in St. Louis and then approved the waiver, would go to the Phantoms.

The coach said he was satisfied with his team’s recent game with wins against Washington, Boston and St. Louis, and a close 0-1 loss to Tampa.

“We compete. We work hard, “said Vigneault.” Sometimes we may not be the most beautiful, but our boys have fought. We try to go the right way, an intelligent, fast north-south game. And we have been against that lately pretty good competition. “

Farabee focuses on the two-way game

In 37 games, Farabee has scored only three goals and a total of 12 points.

But he’s not so much about offensive results. He just wants to make sure he doesn’t give up much on the defensive end, suggesting a respectable minus of 1.

On Tuesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher hoped for more ice age for Farabee, who needs an average of 14 minutes per game this season, but rather 10 or 11 minutes in recent competitions.

“Obviously, when the ice age is running out, you’re trying to produce as best you can,” said Farabee. “I don’t think I’m used to producing a lot of points at the moment. I think more or less, just stay straight and don’t give up too many goals. That’s the role I’m getting right now. I’ll try and to do. “

Clement, Fedoruk to help Lehigh Valley Special Hockey

On January 25, former aviators Bill Clement and Todd Fedoruk will be present at the seventh annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic, which helps raise money for special hockey in the Lehigh Valley.

NHL Hall of Fame referee Kerry Fraser will be there.

Clement, a former longtime resident of Bucks County who now lives in North Carolina, returns as an ambassador for the prestigious event held at the Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink. The game is hosted by the Lehigh Valley Whalers Club.

The money raised goes to the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears Team, a member of the American Special Hockey Association and a member of USA Hockey.

The all-day outdoor hockey festival begins on Saturday, January 25th, at 8 a.m.

The organizer of the event, the Whalers Hockey Club, competes with all 17 other local hockey teams throughout the day. All of this helps to raise money for the event.

Clement, Fraser and Fedoruk will be available for autographs and photos with fans from 1pm to 1.45pm. before dropping the puck for the feature game by 2 when the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears compete against another special hockey team, the Bucks County Admirals.

Adam Bortz, director of the Lehigh Valley Winter Classic tournament, is excited about the return of the tournament.

“It was a great experience to give children who may not be able to play a game that has brought so much to each of us on the team a chance,” said Bortz. “We feel happy to be connected to such a great cause and look forward to supporting Special Hockey in expanding its program in our community. We are pleased that Bill, Todd and Kerry are coming back to us this year. “

