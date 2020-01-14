advertisement

Star Trek: Picard executive producer and chief of CBS All Access’ latest version of Star Trek Alex Kurtzman recently confirmed that the Romulans will be reconnected in the upcoming series.

While participating in the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Kurtzman discussed the changes that were made to the Romulans.

As TV Line reported, the revelation came that the Romulans would be reconnected when Kurtzman was asked what Michael Dorn’s Worf would look like in light of the radical changes to the Klingons in Star Trek: Discovery.

Kurtzman first made it clear that a possible return of the famous Klingon would have to be reconciled with the needs of Star Trek: Picard’s story.

“It is absolutely possible,” said Kurtzman about the possibility of a return from Worf.

He continued: “I think Worf is such a great character. We didn’t just want to throw people in because they were the next generation. We didn’t actually think about bringing Marina (Sirtis) and Jonathan (Frakes) back until the middle of the season, when we were breaking the story, made it clear that they had to be in the story. So the bar is a deliberate reason, and if there is a good reason to bring Worf in, anything is possible. “

Then the obvious question had to be asked what a Klingon Worf would look like if Michael Dorn reinterpreted his role.

Kurtzman indicated that Worf would not look like the Discovery Klingons.

He said, “No, he has to look the same. We won’t change that.” This is wonderful news for those who hope that Michael Dorn will come back.

And then Kurtzman announced that the Romulans would be reunited. “We’re not going to change that. It’s funny because by the third episode of (Picard) you’ll find that there are different types of Romulans that look different depending on the territory.”

He went on to point out that the Romulans will look physically different: “You will see some Romulans just turning their ears, some with ears and deeper grooves on their foreheads. So I have to believe that there are different iterations of Klingons depending on where they come from. “

It looks like Kurtzman’s vision of Star Trek will continue to pick up established species and form ethnic subsets within them.

Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for season 2, though not a single episode aired.

The story is just beginning. #StarTrekPicard has been renewed for season 2 on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/1sXtEz6gvD

– Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) January 12, 2020

The first season of Star Trek: Picard premiered on January 23, 2020 on CBS All Access in the United States and Amazon Prime worldwide.

