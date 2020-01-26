advertisement

The aspiring Filipino star Alex Eala has had a great start to her campaign with the Junior Girls Singles at the 2020 Australian Open.

Eala, a promising scholar from the Rafael Nadal Academy, prevailed against Shavit Kimchi from Israel 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in Melbourne Park on Sunday.

advertisement

The 14-year-old Eala advanced to the second round and meets the Frenchwoman Julia Belgraver.

Belgraver scored a comeback win over the hometown bet Mia Repac, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in their opening round.

Eala and Indonesia’s Priska Madelyn Nugroho will make their debut in the junior double against the duo of Russian Elina Avanesyan and Ukrainian Liubov Kostenko on Monday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement