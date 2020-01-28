advertisement

Filipino Alex Eala defeated Julia Belgraver of France 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday and qualified for the third round of juniors at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

14-year-old Eala, an aspiring star of the Rafael Nadal Academy, will meet 17-year-old Yi Cody Wong from Hong Kong on Wednesday.

VAMOS ‼‼ Alex Eala goes into the third round of @australianopen Junior with a 3-set win of 6: 0, 3: 6, 6: 1 against Julie Belgraver. Congratulations! MABUHAY ‼‼ #RNAPlayer

Apart from participating in the individual competition, Eala will compete on the pitch on the same day in the junior girls’ quarter-finals.

Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho meet the French duo Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic to qualify in the semi-finals.

Eala beat Shavit Kimchi from Israel 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the girls.

