advertisement

The only returning starter, the Senior Guard, said goodbye to a 6-1 start.

WARRINGTON – Some players look like the guy who played a lot of basketball in the driveway with his older brothers.

Like Alex Dietz, whose brother Andrew also played in Central Bucks South. They had their share of battles.

advertisement

“We always played,” said Alex Dietz. “It would be straight, but he was taller than me, so he would be me.”

In his third year with the titans, Dietz has gotten used to paying his attention to defense. And now, as a senior, he has worked quite a bit out of season to prepare for this type of physical game.

“I just worked hard in the off-season,” he said after the Titans defeated Souderton on Friday night. “Lift weights and throw shots every day.”

This work ethic was an example that Dietz gave to his teammates.

“You all know he has been in college for two years and he was a (first team) all-league player last year,” said coach Jason Campbell. Not just his game, but also what he brings with him in daily training and how hard he trains.

“And the time he used in the off-season. He is a gymnast and has trained with his father in the off-season. He pushed the weights to get strong in anticipation of this season. “

Dietz is the only starter to return south this season and really the only player with significant university experience. After the victory on Friday, the titans have won six games in a row and are 6-1 in the Christmas break.

“We grind,” said Dietz. “We are really on the move as a team. We are very disciplined and at the end of the game we hit our free throws. In the end we get going.”

For the new players, it is a combination of seniors who get a first impression of Uni-Action and talented younger players.

“I think they came in and everyone is very hungry,” said Dietz. “You were ready to work. We’re just getting the boys to work really hard in practice. Everyone is hungry for time. The boys get off the bench and only give us really good minutes. “

The way Dietz leads on and off the field impressed his coach.

“Alex did a great job as a manager,” said Campbell. “He is a quiet leader. He only attracts people with his demeanor. The way he talks and communicates with guys is sincere. He speaks quietly.

“It’s the same way you see him on the floor talking to an officer. He’s certainly talking to an officer more disciplined than I am. I have a lot of respect for what he does.”

As for the future, Dietz initially focuses on the success of his team in this last year of the program.

“It was great,” he said. “These are the best years of my life and I’m just blessed to be here at this school and playing basketball with my boys.”

SOL Continental Boys Basketball Finale … CB South 53, Souderton 49 @HSGameOn @CBSouthAthletic @SoudertonBB

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), December 21, 2019

advertisement