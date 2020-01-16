advertisement

A devastated Alex de Minaur retired from the Australian Open with an abdominal tear on Thursday and described it as “really serious”.

The number 21 in the world and Australia’s best player left Adelaide International with the same problem and was unable to recover for his home Grand Slam.

“It’s not great. I’m not going to lie. Obviously, it’s a week of the calendar that I’m really looking forward to and doing all the hard work for. It’s pretty devastating to miss my home slam,” he said.

“I wanted to go out and play even though I had a four centimeter grade 2 tear. So it’s not a joke – it’s really serious.

“Getting up hurts, everyday activities hurt,” he added.

De Minaur helped Australia to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup earlier this month, winning two of their four singles games and beating Rafael Nadal, the world’s number one, in the captivating three-seater.

The 20-year-old made a breakthrough in 2019, winning titles in Zhuhai, Atlanta and Sydney to assert himself as Australia’s top player ahead of Nick Kyrgios.

