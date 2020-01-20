advertisement

BOSTON – Monday was the last day of the Fan All Star poll. For Alex Caruso, it was greeted with an exhalation.

The 25-year-old enjoyed participating in the wave of fan votes and asserting himself in fourth place among the guards at the Western Conference last Thursday in front of such esteemed players as Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker.

But fun is fun. Even Caruso is not confident at this point.

“I don’t want to say it’s a travesty, but …” he said with a wince.

Caruso is undoubtedly a valuable rotation player for the Lakers, but he averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds during Monday’s game in Boston. It’s not exactly an all-star production.

But due to his status as a cult hero on social media for the league’s most popular franchise, he has received a boost in fan voting. And yes, he gets a kick out of it.

“I obviously enjoy it. I love fans and the fact that I have fans is generally an amazing thing, ”he said. “But yes, somehow ready to go on, the people who deserve to pay attention and return to regular games.”

Among those who deserve it, Caruso’s teammates top the list: As of Thursday, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis had more than 4 million votes, with James leading the way. Davis finished fourth overall. Both should be an easy start pick for the All Star game on February 16 in Chicago.

Caruso is not a real threat to the selection of players and media that make up the other 50 percent of the selection criteria. Only the starters that will be announced on January 23 will be selected. The reserves are determined by the league coaches.

He is at the other end of the matchups of some of the players he has recently led in the poll, including Westbrook and Chris Paul. However, he said that he hadn’t heard the all-star vote factor in a garbage talk.

“No one in opposing teams said anything about it – I think it kind of depends on how I wear myself,” said Caruso. “I don’t go around and exult:” Yes, I should be an all-star. “I’m a realist. I know my role and I know what I’m doing for the team. Obviously I’m not one of the top 30 players in the league.”

The run was fun, said Caruso. But he’s ready that it’s over.

“There are people who deserve to have great years behind them,” he said. “Fans do what fans do. Especially in times of social media in which we live, something spreads once it catches fire. As I said, I appreciate all love. But the people who deserve it deserve it. ”

STEVENS, CLOSE BIRD

The first time Celtics coach Brad Stevens was with Lakers coach Frank Vogel, he wasn’t in a gym, arena, or movie room. It was on a swing in Carmel, Ind., A suburb north of Indianapolis, and watched their children play.

The two coaches share the roots of Indiana: Stevens from his time with Butler and Vogel from his time with the Pacers. But these connections have developed into a friendship that survives despite the divide between the two male fans over the conflicting concessions of the NBA’s greatest historical rivalry.

That didn’t stop Stevens from taking a few good-natured shots at Vogel, who was once a mentor and now a peer in the NBA coaching rankings.

“I told him he looked horrible in purple, but otherwise he’s a good friend,” he said on Monday morning’s shoot-around. “I’ll like him tomorrow.”

The two coaches have long seen the game at eye level, but their relationship was strengthened last season when Vogel resigned from the NBA and came to Boston during his one-year sabbatical. Stevens gave him access to coaching meetings and other Celtics internal mechanics, and Vogel has been talking ardently about his time there.

Vogel has his own story with the Celtics: he got his NBA start as a video assistant for Rick Pitino, who trained in Beantown for seven years. The Celtics put up a picture of Vogel next to Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley from the dressing room of the Lakers with the inscription “WELCOME BACK” – the photo comes, of course, from Vogel’s childhood with David Letterman and balanced a basketball on a toothbrush with his mouth.

It seems like a sacrilege comes from the Lakers’ head coach, but Vogel said he likes Boston.

“I always felt warm because I started here,” he said. “I was here for seven years, I met my wife here, had my first daughter here in Boston. This organization will always be something special for me. ”

Stevens said he had paid back the visits and had coffee with Vogel when the Celtics came to Orlando. It’s unclear whether the two men will still have coffee when Stevens visits LA these days, but the friendship remains.

“I really love Frank,” said Stevens. “When he moved from Indiana and Orlando, it’s proof that there are really good coaches who say that if they find the right place, everything will be great.” And that’s a great place. He did a really good job. ”

