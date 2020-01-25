advertisement

So much for Alex Caruso, All-Star.

The voting was fun while it took for Laker fans and Caruso, also known as The Bald Mamba, who ranked 4th in the Western Conference Guards last week.

Not really. That was number 4 in the entire conference, ahead of stars like Russell Westbrook and Devin Booker.

Carefree as it was, it was an authentic popular movement, contrary to the modern practice of teams losing the vote. The Lakers have never bothered to do this as one of the least active marketing organizations with high-profile teams that have long since sold themselves.

Fortunately, the NBA selection process continues to be legitimate, Caruso fell off the leaderboard in the final vote.

Still, it was a big compliment to a 25-year-old journeyman with a very special look (thinning hair, white headband) … a South Bay Laker who wasn’t on the NBA list a year ago before March.

He wasn’t even a star in the G League, number 7 on the team behind journeyman Scott Machado, Travis Wear, Johnathan Williams and Spencer Hawes, and NBA squad players Svi Mykhailiuk and Moe Wagner, a point guard of the new era who just 27 percent of his 3-point attempts.

With a quantum leap into the history of the Lakers, the Bald Mamba now efficiently plays 19 minutes per game and does 36 percent of its 3-point attempts … and is number 2 in the entire NBA in points that are allowed per possession of what indicates that he knows where he is, should be on the defensive of coach Frank Vogel and play with others.

(LeBron James is No. 1 on points allowed per possession, suggesting that he wasn’t really fun when he joked with a referee about returning to the defense to the camera.)

Of course, it’s not Caruso’s quiet contribution that made Lakers fans vote for him, but his Where-From-That-From-Dunks.

The excitement is not the point. The efficiency is not only that of Caruso, but that of the entire roster.

Unlike last season, which looked promising, but was tied with James and a young, talented cast of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart, these newly assembled Lakers had a new coaching staff and nine new players as consensus , 5 pick in the west. But they were connected from the start.

The teams selected in front of them all looked more closed, no more than the clippers that had risen from Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and already Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell – the most successful banking duo in the NBA- History – her current roles were in her hand, along with Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet and JaMychal Green.

This shows that the Clippers are currently in a crisis in which Harrell tore unnamed teammates earlier this month … which insiders thought was a complaint that Leonard and George were given preferential treatment … and Coach Doc Rivers the next day Trez tore so much for the press to tell.

Then there were the Lakers.

“It would probably be irresponsible to think that everything will happen overnight and that we will start the season with great cohesion,” said Vogel at the training camp.

“There will be bumps on the road, there will be nights where it could be ugly and the boys will get to know each other at both ends of the floor … and find out what role they will play in this team.”

Surprise!

Her stars meshed predictably as this was a natural fit for bigs and perimeter players, especially for these two.

James, a dominant perimeter player, had never played alongside Davis.

Davis, the most versatile Big … and a close friend of LeBron, the A.D. convinced that he would come … had never played with a perimeter player like LeBron.

The surprise was how the roleplayers sneaked into their place seamlessly … with most of them unchecked … for more than two seasons when the team set its 2021 salary cap (Giannis Antetokounmpo, anyone?) ,

The division of tasks also proved to be a matter of course.

Stars: Whether your players are fit or not, you have to be good enough. These are the players who decide … and have it. James and Davis do everything from the 6-foot-9, 250-pound LeBron who plays Point Guard to the leadership of the NBA at 10.8 assists per game.

bigs: JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard aren’t all-round players, but they’re big, physical shot blockers. With A.D. they are perfect for Vogel’s protection-the-rim scheme, where they’re number 1 in blocks and number 4 in defensive rating.

Scorer: This is Kuzma, in the part that didn’t work so well.

Kuzma was great in six starts and scored an average of 20 points in 32 minutes. On average, he has only 12 points with 0.8 assists in 23 minutes.

Metrics don’t suggest that he’s an excellent defender either. Of the 10 Lakers who play for 15 minutes or longer, he is No. 9 in points allowed per possession.

More minutes would help. Of course, that would be a better defense.

Every body else: The other five Lakers (15 minutes on average) – Caruso, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo – are all-round role players and solid individual defenders who do their job. None of them are J.J. Redick, but they move the ball and knock down enough of the open punches James and Davis create for them.

Of the five, only Bradley shoots 26 percent less than 35 percent with 3-pointers, and he’s a career shooter with 36 percent.

Not that it’s hard to see when the cohesion goes out the window, like a team president who says he’s not having fun.

For years after Bryant blew his Achilles out, the Lakers weren’t good enough to make the playoffs. But they had melted down last season.

The contested Lakers director general Rob Pelinka has just received a new contract to recruit the right people and Davis after the horror of last spring when the retiring Magic Johnson repeatedly beat him up as a backstabber.

Just as Johnson was railing on Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, who was in control of Lakers, posted a picture of her and Magic at dinner … presumably to reassure Laker fans, but actually to suspect that she didn’t know who she should turn.

So much for the bad old days, at least for now.

The biggest surprise of all is that the players, coaches and front office all fit. It is a new, coherent day in Lakerdom.

