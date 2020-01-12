advertisement

Alex Carey’s failed AFL career taught him to take nothing for granted, and the wicket keeper refused to believe that he would be sure to follow test captain Tim Paine.

Australia’s white ball keeper, who wants to emulate the great MS Dhoni as a specialist, has to take his time into account after trainer Justin Langer has said that Paine will lead the Aussies at Lord’s 2021 if they qualify.

That means the South Australian has to wait until he’s in his 30s to get a baggy green unless Carey can take one of the top 6 batsmen and play with Paine.

media_cameraAlex Carey has to wait for a test call. Image: Getty Images

“The outside pressure when and if (it happens) doesn’t worry me much,” said Carey.

“I don’t look too far ahead. From my previous experience with football, you know that things can change pretty quickly.

“When Australian cricket teams win, it’s difficult to change. For me, it’s about doing my best (in India) in the one-day team and hopefully being part of the (this year’s) T20 World Cup.”

Carey was captain of GWS Giants in the 2010 TAC Cup, but his first coach Kevin Sheedy fired him on the eve of the club’s joining AFL in 2012.

Carey’s World Cup was so impressive last year that he climbed to fifth place in the semifinals ahead of competitive all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

But the captain of the Adelaide Strikers has retired from fourth to fourth this season to bring his big bash and international roles in line.

“I’ll probably be in a middle to lower position for Australia, so I’m trying to end the games. I see myself coming in from number 5 to number 7, ”said Carey.

media_cameraMarnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch and Alex Carey are at the start in Mumbai. Picture: AFP

“When you see the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as possible from him.

“I was lucky enough to play against him last year and just as he took the game very seriously and won games for India. I strive to do that. “

The clever batsman flew to India for this week’s ODI series with an average hit rate of 122 in his new role for Strikers.

Carey didn’t get a chance this summer in the destruction of Sri Lanka and Pakistan by the T20 in Australia, and his last inning for Australia was the brave 46 (70) with a chin cut in last year’s World Cup semi-final.

The Australians turned a 0-2 start in India last year into a 3-2 win in the ODI series. Carey said the challenge was to get two consecutive series successes in front of Virat Kohli’s home crowd.

The last country to do this was Australia in 2007 and 2009. At that time, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Brad Hodge as well as Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting and Mike Hussey were the leaders.

Legend Sachin Tendulkar played in both Indian teams.

Steve Smith, David Warner or Josh Hazlewood, who are all in Mumbai and want to play Tuesday night, were absent from Australia’s epic series win last year.

Interim coach Andrew McDonald certainly plays three times with Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

