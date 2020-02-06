advertisement

Aberdeen and Dundee both need £ 1 billion to upgrade the NHS buildings. Hospitals are becoming health risks.

A similar story applies to the new Glasgow hospital, where a cheap building and poor design conspire to kill. Two children died from sources traced back to the water source.

In the capital, a new children’s hospital has been delayed for a long time and is in dispute between the builders and the Scottish government.

Any one of them could be considered a misfortune. All of them constitute a disaster.

In recent years, the NHS Tayside has taken “special measures,” where the Scottish government takes over the management of a health board. Tayside is improving now, but currently NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow are under special measures.

Well paid managers have failed. Naturally, they were paid and not punished. The top echelons of the public sector in Scotland reward failure like the FTSE 100 companies. The magnitude of the failure and the size of the gains are hidden. There is little transparency regarding our ruling class.

An independent investigation into the disastrous mismanagement of the NHS Tayside reported this week that the board seemed “more interested in protecting its reputation than taking care of people”.

It is a shocking indictment of those we trust to perform vital service.

In today’s budget, the Scottish government will argue that the Union, the Conservatives or the lack of money are to blame for the fact that Scotland is not great. Evidence suggests that none is a legitimate cause of failure.

Per capita spending in Scotland exceeds £ 11,000 per person. In the South East of England, excluding London, it’s £ 8,601. We have about 20% more money to spend than the people of Kent.

In Scotland and the South East, hospitals are under pressure and boards are subject to special measures. Scotland achieves the same result, but with much more money.

If the NHS cracks in the lowest area of ​​per capita spending and the second highest, it suggests that spending alone is not the problem.

In addition, the South East does not blame the Union, and certainly not Boris. It is plain Tory blue.

The Scottish budget has lost £ 1.5 billion following cuts to the British government since 2010 and the banking crisis, according to official figures. The British Medical Association says the NHS Scotland needs at least an additional £ 3 billion a year to improve. What Scotland has lost from Westminster is overshadowed by what Scotland needs.

A truer analysis is that Scotland has relatively favorable spending but a governance structure that negates its effectiveness. And a political culture incapable of thinking beyond tribal songs.

If it is the money alone that is needed to repair Scotland, the bill will be astronomical. NHS needs £ 3 billion more, police say 750 officers will be cut if they don’t get more, and Larry Flanagan of the Educational Institute of Scotland says there is nothing wrong with the education standards that the extra spending wouldn’t set.

This suggests that Scotland needs 4-5 billion more pounds to spend.

Derek Mackay (before his shock resignation) said that independence is the solution to our spending problems.

However, the SNP admits that there is already a deficit between income and income.

They seem to be saying that it is even bigger than previously thought, if Scotland has to spend what it needs.

The Scottish government has so far been cautious about increasing or changing tax structures. When they used fiscal powers, the money raised was far below expectations. Against the taxation of wealth and / or land, they seem to say that more is needed, but this will not be found in Scotland.

Worse yet, the Scottish government has maximized its new borrowing powers and significantly increased Scotland’s debt by leveraging private funding to build our dysfunctional hospitals, among others.

Ironically, it’s Boris who comes to the rescue.

The NHS funding bill passed this week in Westminster was shot as an insult to Scotland because it was treated as a LEVEL – English votes for English laws. This means that only the votes of the deputies of the English constituencies have been counted. Still, the bill would increase Scottish spending by at least £ 4 billion – the Scottish reduction in England’s increase.

Thus, Holyrood will be able to increase NHS spending in Scotland without having to raise taxes or reform the service. Whatever the measure, it is a political victory. The SNP tries to spread a good story to disguise two fundamental problems.

The first is that spending alone is not a magic cure for Scotland’s ills. Since the 1980s, we have spent more than most of the UK, but have had poorer results. In health matters in particular, our bills are high but the results are notoriously dismal. We need reform, transparency and honesty as much as money.

The second is that Scotland needs more money, but there is a reluctance to admit it because it complicates the constitutional argument. Our leaders are much like the NHS Tayside Board of Directors – more interested in reputation than people.

