advertisement

Al Pacino was nominated for an Oscar for his tour of Jimmy Hoffa in the film The Irishman. The last time he picked up a statuette was in 1992 for Scent Of A Woman, a movie so horrible that those under 40 may not have seen it or didn’t know about it.

It presents a blind army colonel enjoying a last hurray. Pacino punctuates the film with bursts of “hoo-haa” in a performance, so chewing sets is a wonder that there is a background to film.

In one scene, the character of Pacino is unlikely to tango, and does so with a beautiful woman, to the emotional amazement of his young sidekick and, by extension, the audience. Schmaltz does not cover it.

advertisement

The idea of ​​an elaborate dance with a blind participant seems appropriate for 2020, the year of constitutional tango. The first tourbillon took place this week, when to the surprise of no one Boris Johnson said no at the request of Nicola Sturgeon for Indyref2.

Tango is a strict dance that requires a lot of practice. Made by old pros, it’s a beautiful thing. Johnson and the FM did it well.

Sturgeon must show that she dances for Scotland and that the PM is a cruel man, Johnson whom he mixes for Great Britain.

The audience was neither excited nor surprised – it’s the same old man, the same old man.

The question is – which one is blind?

Sturgeon promised Indyref2 in 2020. In public, she thinks so. But then she meant it by speaking publicly about another vote in 2018. Do you remember? This does not happen.

Senior SNP officials openly speak of the lack of a referendum before the 2021 Holyrood election victory.

Kenny MacAskill, now MP for East Lothian, was slapped by the party for saying that the chance of Indyref2 happening in 2020 was zero, but he only said what everyone knows.

Undoubtedly, Sturgeon will continue to pretend and continue to dance, but from a point of view, she looks like the blind. Going through the old routine, saving time, still doesn’t know how it is breaking through.

The problem is that it is high in the polls, but not well known.

In a recent blog, the director of the Fraser of Allander Institute said that the SNP must put an end to the magic reflection on the gap of 9 billion pounds sterling between the expenditure and the income which exists in the accounts of the country. When all the hoo-haa is rejected, this is the question at the heart of the indy debate.

This is also an issue that is increasingly bothering the Nats. They cannot understand why the SNP denies the idea of ​​a deficit of £ 9 billion, but produces figures every year like the Scottish government which confirm the gap.

To this end, the Minister of Finance, Dereck Mackay, now promises to publish another set of accounts, from the government, which gives the SNP’s true view on Scottish taxes and spending. Along with the party’s Growth Commission, this could prove fascinating and perhaps magical.

The Indy movement should note that the PM’s letter rejecting Sturgeon’s request was not about the £ 9 billion issue – the trade unionists’ usual line of attack on Indy – but about the Scottish government’s record.

He said another vote would continue “the political stagnation that Scotland has experienced over the past decade, with schools, hospitals and Scottish jobs once again”.

This becomes a real problem for FM. Public confidence in the NHS and education is declining. The silence on the new ideas is disturbing. The addiction to blame London is tedious. When the PM suggests that she only dances to distract from domestic problems, he makes a resounding point.

The FM has neither a strategy for breaking the legal deadlock over referendum powers nor a plan to improve Scottish services. She just hopes that a big victory in 2021 will somehow change things. Another year of this and the Scots could become disappointed with both Westminster and Holyrood.

The flip side is the numbers. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Glasgow in what is becoming a regular feature of Scottish life – the pro-Indy march. In an era of supposed apathy and distrust of politics, this is an astonishing phenomenon.

Similarly, the support of 45% of the SNP in the ballot boxes, given the weakness of their basic argument and their poor performance, as already described.

It is democracy at its simplest. Almost half of the nation supports an independence party, and who knows how many others could say yes when they are forced to choose.

Against this, saying no seems to be blind to reality. Johnson cannot claim that he is a champion of the ignored (in the north of England) while ignoring the voters of Scotland. The Institute for Government, along with various deputies from the south, called another referendum irresistible.

Johnson dances, as he has done throughout his career, often seeming to be unaware of the stages or where he is going. He is not a strategist, but a lucky bones tactician. But he only has a long time to stay on Scottish toes before the music changes. As for us, the public, we are in a dull year of predictable movements. Drive in 2021.

advertisement