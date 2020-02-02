advertisement

Alec Baldwin returned his Donald Trump impression to “SNL” for the first time in 2020, with a cold, open sketch that focused on Trump’s impeachment process, as it was in the Senate this week. Except this time, we’ve got a twist, the parody “Days of Our Life” from earlier this season. Except for this time, we received “The process you requested was done.”

The big twist is that John Roberts is out as the presiding judge and is replaced by the “SNL” regular Kenan Thompson as judge Mathis. Yes, the judge Mathis from television.

Over the next eight minutes, the sketch went through a series of witnesses in which some of the usual suspects appeared: Kate McKinnon as Lindsay Graham, Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell, and Cecily Strong as John Bolton.

advertisement

Also read: ‘SNL’: Jon Lovitz as Alan Dershowitz joins Adam Drivers Jeffrey Epstein in Satan’s podcast

After a series of republican sycophantic statements – McConnell’s “All men are innocent if found guilty” – “SNL” actor Pete Davidson emerged as Hunter Biden, who rolled into the courtroom with a hoverboard by a couple Joking about nepotism.

Hunter is already getting started. #SNL pic.twitter.com/r9GxP5YMsC

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020

Then McConnell and Graham returned to add some radio-like annotations to the coal and cannons – “You can’t see the Super Bowl without cannons,” said McKinnon Graham.

When Baldwin appeared as Trump in the middle of the sketch, he was wearing a walker like Harvey Weinstein did in his own process. Judge Mathis noticed what Trump was doing – especially after playing a game with a frail old man – and asked to know, “Are you trying to make me Weinstein now?”

The court names Donald J. Trump. #SNL pic.twitter.com/b6at79XNyr

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020

After a brief pause with Mathis, who called his cousin Vinny to the table, and some jokes from the movie “My Cousin Vinny” that were not part of the episode, “SNL” returned to Trump just to deal with the most ridiculous Phil Find Spector wig.

advertisement