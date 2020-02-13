Aldi is testing a new contract offering finishers a fixed price for Aberdeen-Angus crossed dairy calf beef.

The discount retailer says its new cross-dairy supply chain model is seen as the first such system in Scotland where a farmer, processor and retailer work together.

The program is designed to integrate the retailer’s dairy and cattle supply chains and give beef farmers a guaranteed price per kg agreed for Aberdeen-Angus Scotch Guaranteed beef over each 12-month period.

Dumfries farmer Richard Barbour of G Barbour & Co in Crocketford is testing the new supply partnership, which is managed in collaboration with meat processor Scotbeef, animal feed company Harbro and genetics company Genus ABS.

As part of the project, he will purchase Aberdeen-Angus-produced calves from a select group of local dairy producers and raise and finish them, before sending them for slaughter at the Scotbeef slaughterhouse at Bridge of Allan.

“In recent years, the Scottish beef industry has been under severe price pressure, with many cuts to livestock or even a total exit from the industry,” said Mr. Barbour.

“By ensuring a fixed price per kilogram for the beef we produce each year, Aldi will allow us to plan further into the future and provide more certainty in the future.”

“By removing price volatility, the Aldi cross-dairy supply chain model injects an element of certainty and confidence into what is such a crucial industry for Scotland.”

Aldi’s Group Purchasing Manager for Scotland, Graham Nicolson, said: “By bringing together partners at every stage of the supply of Aberdeen-Angus Scotch Beef, we are confident that our dairy supply chain model beef cross will create a consistently high quality product.

“We are delighted to be working with the Barbour family to test the model this year and hope to be able to roll it out more widely in the Scottish industry over the next five years.”