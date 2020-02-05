advertisement

Supermarket giant Aldi has opened its all-new £ 64m distribution center in the East Midlands, which will create hundreds of jobs.

The company opened the center, which spans over 600,000 square feet, in Sawley, near where the borders of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire meet.

According to the firm, the new distribution center, its 11th in the United Kingdom, will serve its growing clientele in the East Midlands – and will create 400 new jobs.

The installation is part of Aldi’s planned investment of one billion pounds in new stores, store improvements and improved distribution capacity, reports Business Live.

The company recently extended its target of opening stores to 1,200 points of sale in the UK by the end of 2025.

The supermarket, which now operates more than 870 stores across the UK, attracted a million new customers last year.

Last year, Aldi announced plans to open three new stores in the East Midlands, creating more than 120 new jobs. This included the new Edwalton and Bulwell stores, which are slated to open later this year, as well as the Stapleford store, which opened in 2019.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our new Sawley distribution center is greatly increasing our capacity and allowing us to open even more stores in the East Midlands to meet the growing number of buyers who opt for Aldi.

“Although some of our newest and most popular stores are located in the East Midlands, there are still many towns and villages where we have a limited presence or not at all.

“This is something we are looking to resolve in the years to come.”

Aldi is currently the fifth largest supermarket in Britain and has 33,000 employees. It has more than doubled its market share since 2010.

