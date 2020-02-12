advertisement

Plans have been approved to expand a supermarket on a main road outside Hinckley despite concerns about the impact of traffic on the project.

The Aldi store on the A5 must be demolished.

It will be replaced by a larger supermarket, increasing the size of the store by just over 500 square meters and adding 40 parking spaces, bringing the total to 118.

An Aldi spokesperson said, “We are pleased to have received a building permit to create a new, larger Watling Street store and are grateful for the significant local support.

“The store will be in our new configuration, which guarantees more space for the ranges of fresh, refrigerated and take-out products, as well as simpler configurations and brighter and wider aisles.

“We will keep the community informed of developments.”

The new store will be built in a different position at the rear of the site, so that it faces the A5, with the extended parking lot in front of the store.

The discount chain said earlier: “In addition to meeting the demand of local customers, our proposal represents an investment of several million pounds and will help create additional jobs on the site.

Inside the Aldi store which opened on Holliers Walk in Hinckley in the summer of 2019.

“Job opportunities would also be available during the construction period and along the supply chain.”

The shop is located on a section of the A5 which is often blocked during peak periods.

It’s just north of Dodwells Island, where the A5 meets the A47 and Coventry Road, and where a McDonald’s is under construction, which is expected to open in March 2020.

Councilor David Bill, who represents the region on the Leicestershire County Council, calls for traffic improvements on the key roundabout to keep up with developments.

He said: “The development of Aldi is yet another reason why there is an urgent need on the part of the English Department of Transport and Highways to address a whole range of problems along our stretch of the AT 5.”

Around £ 628,000 from Barwell Sue (Sustainable Urban Extension) has been used to widen the key junction, but this has recently been scrapped by County Hall.

A revised proposal for the use of money under Section 106 – the money developers pay to help offset the impact of their projects – said that the proposed enlargement “cannot be built Because improvements had already been made.

A £ 4.7 million project to install traffic lights at the roundabout was implemented by Highways England between 2014 and 2015.

Dodwells Island at Hinckley. Image: Google.

Coun Bill said earlier, “The importance of these improvements cannot be overstated, because without them we can expect to see more congestion on the northern perimeter highway and more rat racing in residential and the surrounding villages.

“If these improvements are no longer to be implemented, it is difficult to see how further developments along the A47 can be justified.”

There are also plans to widen the section of the A5 where Aldi is located and transform it into a two-lane carriageway.

In August 2019, Aldi opened a nearby store on Holliers Walk in Hinckley, occupying a former factory site that had been vacant for several years.

