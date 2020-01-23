advertisement

As a result, Aldi Ireland employees receive a raise.

From February 1st, Aldi will apply the living wage of € 12.30 per hour as a minimum wage rate for employees.

At the same time, Aldi salespeople will earn up to 14.10 euros an hour, and the retailer confirmed the creation of 550 new jobs for salespeople, sales assistants and store managers in over 140 stores across the country.

Aldi also announced plans to open nine new stores across the country and renovate another 14 stores this year.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “At Aldi, we are proud to be one of the best employers in the country, employing nearly 4,000 people across Ireland and paying them accordingly for the quality work they do.

“For this reason, we are delighted that Aldi will once again meet the minimum wage of € 12.30 per hour recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group. We also plan to hire over 550 new employees throughout the year.”

Detailed information on the different roles in the individual counties can now be found here.

