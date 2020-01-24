advertisement

A teacher from a Derbyshire school has been awarded fellowship status from the Chartered College of Teaching.

Paul Burrows, vice-principal of Alderwasley Hall School and Sixth Form, near Belper, received the award in December.

The Chartered College of Teaching is the recognized professional body for the teaching profession.

Of the half a million teachers currently enrolled in the UK and eligible to become members of Chartered College, less than 750 have achieved Fellowship status.

The charter states: “We want to recognize the commitment and achievements of the teaching profession.

“The Chartered College of Teaching Scholarship (FCCT) is an award given by some of the most committed teachers and leaders who have demonstrated significant and sustained contributions to the teaching profession and their own professional development.

“As the highest and most prestigious membership category of the Accredited College, it is the hallmark of your accomplishments, skills and expertise as a teaching professional.

“In addition, it is an official recognition and celebration of your continued contribution to the profession, and it has many benefits. As a fellow, you will be encouraged to help members and other teachers to engage and promote the use of evidence. ”

Paul is the first teacher in the SENAD group to receive the award.

He said, “It all started with a tweet! Dame Alison Peacock sent me a message in May 2019 liking my Twitter descriptor and saying that she “ embraces my positivity about teaching ”.

“Since then, I have applied and I am a member of the Chartered College of Teaching. The values ​​of Chartered College are those which I firmly defend, namely: improving the quality of education of children and young people by supporting teachers , teaching and improving the status of the profession.

The SENAD group offers education, therapy and specialized care for children and young people aged 5 to 19. The children and young people they support have speech, language and communication needs. In addition, some young people may suffer from Asperger’s syndrome or an acquired brain injury (ABI).

