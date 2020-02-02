advertisement

ANGELES – Alwin Alday, who graduated seven years ago, had set out to run his family’s hardware business in Tondo, Manila.

Alday continued to work on the hardware, but also played basketball a few times a week to exercise and get in touch with friends.

On weekends, he switched from one gym to another in Metro Manila and played in high-level leisure classes. He also traveled to various cities in the country to take part in pocket tournaments or to play “penalay” in local language.

When he was signed by Quezon City Capitals in the first season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) two years ago, the former college star of La Consolacion College had to change his lifestyle, eating habits and schedule when he was with his job was juggling a young basketball career.

The 5-foot-10 guard was at best a solid role player for the Capitals, who reached the playoffs in the first two seasons.

However, Alday faced a bigger role with the Bicol Volcanoes expansion team to start the season, and he didn’t hesitate to take the chance.

This move turned out to be a blessing not only for Alday, who is now considered one of the best shooters in the league, but also for the Volcanoes, who bought their ticket to the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan playoffs at the Angeles University Foundation last Saturday – hit the season work out here.

Alday ended the race with 13 points, including a couple of large baskets, when the volcanoes stunned General Santos City Warriors (65-63) to seal number 8 in the Southern Division.

“Basketball is my passion and I just enjoy my trip,” said 29-year-old Alday, who was drafted by Zarks Burger in the PBA D-League in 2017 after participating in the Burger Chain’s leisure league. INQ

