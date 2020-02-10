advertisement

A beverage driver wrapped his arm around a fence post and refused to go with the police when they arrived at his home to arrest him.

The officers followed Ben Knight to Windsor Avenue in Groby after worrying about his behavior.

When they confronted the 34-year-old man on his doorstep, he refused to go with them and even shouted, “You can’t stop me”.

He gave in and was taken into police custody in Leicestershire where his lowest reading was 47 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 mg.

Kent appeared at the Leicester Magistrates’ Court and admitted to driving under the influence and embarrassed or resisted a police officer.

Prosecutor Sally Bedford told the court that routine patrol agents spotted Kent’s car in the Groby area shortly before midnight on Thursday January 16.

Bedford said the police followed Kent’s VW to her home and went to the front door to question her.

She said: “They saw the car stop on a driveway and a number of passengers got out and the accused got out and entered the house.

“The police went to the front door and spoke to the accused, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

One of the officers grabbed Kent’s arm.

Bedford said: “The accused did not cooperate immediately, trying to enter the house.

“He was screaming ‘you can’t stop me’ and wrapped his arm around a fence post, making it very difficult to control him.”

He gave in and agreed to be taken into custody, she said, adding, “He was taken to a police station and fully cooperated.

“He was previously convicted of drinking and driving in 2009.”

Defending Duncan Jefferson said: “That evening Mr. Kent had finished his work and had gone for a drink.

“He was about three pints and felt good to drive.

“He is very sorry for this and for his behavior when the police arrived and he realized that he could be in trouble.

“When arrested and taken to the police station, he was fully cooperative.

“He lost his job after this incident and applied for benefits.”

From the 2009 conviction, Jefferson said, “He hasn’t had any problems for 10 years.”

Courts have barred Kent from driving for 14 months, fined £ 120 for drunk driving and £ 60 for embarrassing a police officer.

He was also ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 32.

Bench President Kevin Wood said to him, “You had a previous disqualification over 10 years ago and we have to keep in mind that you did not learn from it.”

Kent has been advised that his disqualification period will be reduced if he successfully completes an impaired driving course.

