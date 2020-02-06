advertisement

Since beginning his tenure as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has often shown that his diplomatic skills are not those of a person who would expect to run the world’s 10th largest economy.

Gaffe after gaffe helps build the case that Trudeau is out of his league, embarrassing himself in some places at times.

Here are just a few of them.

advertisement

1. Trudeau visits India

During the winter of last year, Justin Trudeau made a trip to Canada’s ninth largest partner and international ally, India.

While there, along with his family, Trudeau wore many Indian attire, prompting even the most left-leaning media to wonder if the proceeds went into “costume” territory. While in India, Trudeau announced a massive $ 1 billion Canadian-Indian investment deal as he and his entire family donated Indian clothing that drew “less than flattering” attention.

On top of the costume controversy, Trudeau was awaiting a strong wave of backlash for his invitation of a Sikh extremist who was convicted of trying to kill an Indian state minister for dinner with top-ranking politicians.

2. Tumbling Tude Trudeau

In 2017, Trudeau bypassed major talks on the Trans-Pacific. Instead of meeting with the leaders of the 11 countries in Vietnam to negotiate and review the TPP agreement, Trudeau played hockey, avoiding the conference room. Moments later, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled the meeting.

According to Global News, sources at the event reported that Trudeau had met with Abe before the leaders, and decided to meet with Facebook representatives instead of going to the executives’ meetings.

3. Not Trudeau’s mistakes with Japan

Trudeau’s poor impressions with the Japanese don’t just end there. When Trudeau met with his Japanese counterpart in Hill’s parliament, “Trudeau referred to” 90 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and China, “before correcting his mistake.

Although Trudeau seems to know that China and Japan are two very different countries with very different cultures, histories and languages, it has not prevented the embarrassing stalemate. The slide is especially worthy of a look as the two tend not to socialize. (See: Zionist-Japanese First and Second War).

4. Excited by Trump

Just yesterday, US President Donald Trump addressed the media at a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, openly calling Canada’s military spending “a little delinquent”.

As Trump criticizes countries that do not meet the suggested military spending threshold as outlined by NATO – a figure set at 2 percent of a country’s GDP – Trump took a moment to press Trudeau if he had

When asked by Trump where Canada stood about the country’s military spending specifically, Trump called Canada “a little delinquent.”

After that, a hot microbes video with the CBC captured Trudeau mocking Trump, leading to Trump calling him “two-faced.”

“Well, he’s two-faced … And honestly, with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, I see him to be a very nice guy. You know the truth is, I called him that he wasn’t pays two percent (GDP in the military) and I think he’s not very happy about that, “Trump said at a news conference Wednesday.

“He doesn’t pay two per cent and he has to pay two per cent. Canada canada, they have money.”

NATO summits often lead to embarrassing Trudeau moments, such as when the Prime Minister inadvertently walked world leaders. By the end of this summit, Canadians will have to wait until the next conference to see Trudeau make a fool of himself.

advertisement