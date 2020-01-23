advertisement

A baby albino elephant has a huge “joker scar” on its face after being trapped in a noose for four days.

The poor elephant calf named Khanyisa was found alone in a private reserve near the border to the Kruger National Park in South Africa and tangled in the noose.

Terribly, she had cuts around her ears and the noose had wrapped around Khanyisa’s cheeks, causing the deep, joker-like cuts on her face.

Her wounds were so bad that maggots started eating the open flesh that crumbled around her cheeks, causing gaping holes in her mouth.

Fortunately, the adorable elephant, which has pink skin instead of the usual gray skin of an elephant, was saved by the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Center (HESC) at the elephant orphanage.

Sue Howells, social media manager and content producer at HESC, said:

She looked so innocent, fragile, pure, and yet so brave – a unique beauty that had been sadly mutilated by human hands.

We knew we had to help and protect her and give her a place of security where she never had to suffer such trauma again.

Khanyisa is an exceptionally strong and brave little elephant. It is incredibly resilient and has an apparently indestructible spirit.

Her sweet, fragile and thoughtful personality radiates her toughness despite everything she went through at such a young age.

The rescue center was founded in 1997 by Lente Roode, who had already launched a cheetah breeding project that eventually developed into a conservation center.

They currently have around 16 elephants at HESC, including Khanyisa, who is on the mend.

The first elephant in the center was Jabulani, who has been there since he was four months old.

Jabulani, a four-month-old elephant calf, was taken into Lente’s care after being injured, abandoned, and found stuck in the mud of a mud dam. He was successfully rehabilitated at HESC and introduced to the reserve’s wild elephants after weaning. However, they were not interested in him and he kept returning to the comfort and familiarity of HESC, which he clearly preferred.

But fate had a different plan for Jabulani. In 2002, Lente was contacted to urgently rescue a herd of elephants from a safari operation on an elephant’s back in Zimbabwe. The elephants were supposed to be killed during the state reform process.

You can visit both Jabulani and Khanyisa as the rescue center has lodges to stay in, and you can also book elephant experiences such as swimming and sunset walks.

