We wanted to imagine that Alberto Frezza would stay near Station 19 despite the events of this past episode.

But this was not the case. Throughout this episode we saw flashbacks that showed you the course of the relationship between Ryan and Andy. Unfortunately we saw this after the character’s death. Losing a main character like this is devastating, especially when you think of the story of Andy and him and the death of Lucas Ripley. There is clearly a revolving door behind the scenes of station 19 when it comes to some of the main actors. This is a prime example of this.

What happened tonight, Maya is the one who got promoted – we know Andy wanted this, but most of all, the biggest thing she needs is help. It must be able to deal with some of the feelings that swirl through it, no matter how complicated they are. It is tragic and sad and more difficult than we can imagine.

If there’s a reason to lose Ryan’s story right now, it’s to take Andy’s story in a new direction … and then maybe move the show further away from the police department. Ryan has always been an outlier in this department.

Ultimately, we know that this will be a hard pill for many long-time fans, and for a particularly good reason. Saying goodbye to a family member of the show is difficult, and this will be an excellent example of this. It will be with us for some time.

What do you think about what happened at station 19 tonight?

Did you expect Ryan’s death to come? Share this in the comments now, and be sure to get more news. (Photo: ABC.)

