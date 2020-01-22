advertisement

EDMONTON – Alberta’s privacy commissioner is considering an investigation into a liquor retailer’s decision to try out an identity scanning technology to address a growing number of thefts in his stores.

Edmonton-based Alcanna Ltd, which runs Liquor Depot, Wine & Beyond and Nova Cannabis, announced the move earlier this week.

The CEO said the company that developed the scanning system worked with privacy officers in Alberta, Canada and across North America.

advertisement

A statement from Alberta’s privacy commissioner, Jill Clayton, says there has been no consultation with her office on the pilot project.

The statement says claims by companies that the identification scanning system complies with Alberta privacy laws are misleading.

A spokesman says an independent technology analysis has not been completed by Clayton’s office and she first heard about the project through media reports Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020

advertisement