A neighborhood in the High River was flooded on July 4, 2013.

Ted Rhodes / Postmedia

Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to the media outside the city hall on October 19, 2010, the day after his election victory.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

2010: Academician and civic activist Naheed Nenshi is elected mayor of Calgary in a back-to-back victory on October 18 with 39 percent of the vote. He becomes the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city.

A burnt garden is located outside a house destroyed by fire on Slave Lake on May 27, 2011.

Amber Bracken / Postmedia

2011: A major fire burns its way into the northern Alberta town of Slave Lake in mid-May. About a third of the city – 374 properties – have been destroyed in the blaze that forced the evacuation of all 7,000 of its residents.

Crowds pack midway to the Calgary Stampede on July 7, 2012.

Leah Hennel / Postmedia

2012: The Calgary Stampede celebrates its centennial year and welcomes a record 1.3 million visitors to its annual summer party.

The Roxboro community is submerged by the Elbow River on June 21, 2013.

Ted Rhodes / Postmedia

2013: Torrential trains coinciding with a late Rocky Mountain melt spring converge to blast catastrophic flooding in southern Alberta. Five deaths are blamed on rising water, which devastates parts of the city of Calgary and other districts bordering the Bow and Elbow rivers. More than 100,000 Calgarians are forced out of their homes. The event cost $ 1.7 billion in damage – by far the most costly disaster in Canadian history.

Brentwood home where five young men were killed on April 15, 2014.

Ted Rhodes / Postmedia

2014: On April 15, Matthew de Grood kills five young people to death in a Northwest home-holiday celebrating the end of the year at the University of Calgary. Killed are Jordan Segura, Katie Perras, Joshua Hunter, Lawrence Hong and Zackariah Rathwell. It’s Calgary’s biggest mass murder. de Grood is later found not to be criminally responsible for mental illness.

NDP leader Rachel Notley is moved by supporters and the media on election night, May 5, 2015.

Ed Kaiser /

Postmedia

2015: Nearly 44 years of Tory rule in Alberta ends May 5 with the election of a NDP majority government led by Rachel Notley. PCs, led by Prime Minister Jim Prentice, are seen as tired, corrupt and arrogant by many voters. It is the first time the NDP, which occupies 54 seats, is elected to form the government in Alberta.

An evacuated convoy heads south as flames and smoke rise along the highway near Fort McMurray on May 6.

COLE BURSTON / /

AFP / Getty Photography

2016: In early May, wild Horse River fire descends on the city of Fort McMurray, the province’s oil industry center. It destroys 2,400 homes and buildings while forcing about 90,000 from their homes. Two people die in a traffic accident during an evacuation. The disaster disrupts oil production and causes about $ 4.6 billion of insurable damage, making it the most costly natural disaster in the country’s history. Some scientists say climate change contributed to the ferocity of the fire.

Brian Jean gives a lock while applauding Jason Kenney after winning the UCP leadership on October 28, 2017.

Gavin Young /

Postmedia

2017: Alberta’s Rose Progressive Conservative Party and Progressive Party merge to become United Conservative Party. Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney continues to win leadership of the new party in the fall in a contest followed by controversy over alleged funding and voter fraud.

Customers line up at FOUR20 Premium Market in Calgary after legalizing cannabis.

Al Chares / Postmedia

2018, October 17: Nearly a century of cannabis advertising bans end in Canada, with Alberta rapidly taking the lead in the number of pot retailers legally sold. Although, the number of stores in Alberta is initially modest, with 17 across the province and only two in Calgary opening their doors the first day of legalization. Provincial regulator Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis establishes a monopoly on legal online sales.

Jason Kenney celebrates the UCP election victory on April 16, 2019.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

2019: On April 16, the new United Conservative Party destroys the DDP, limiting the left party to a single mandate. The UCP gains 63 of the 87 seats in the legislature while the MDP sits at 24 seats. The Alberta and Liberal parties are left without MLAs.

