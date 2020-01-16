advertisement

Zack Kassian # 44 of the Edmonton Oilers fights Matthew Tkachuk # 19 of the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 11, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Derek Leung / Getty Images

Thanks to the work of generous fans, Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk will no longer be the only Calgarian to have his lunch fed as a result of a glittering Battle of Alberta on Saturday.

advertisement

The game, a 4–3 victory for Calgary, where Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian hit Tkachuk after receiving some questionable blows from the Flames pusher, prompted double donations among fans of each team.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $ 43,000 had been raised for charity in Calgary and Edmonton, a number that includes nearly $ 34,000 for Brown Bagging For Calgary’s Kids (BB4CK), who will be able to feed more than 15,000 Calgary school students with money.

Back and forth began when Flames fan Mohamed Elsaghir launched a GoFundMe campaign to plaster Tkachuk’s face on billboards across Edmonton, a fun promotion in fan opposition in the Alberta capital.

When that site broke its $ 2,500 goal to buy the billboards, the local radio station CJAY92 came on board, offering to co-ordinate the billboards itself and making it so all campaign money would go toward ALS research, chosen because of the Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow’s ongoing battle with the disease.

Inspired by the stunt, Oilers fan Samantha Costa took to Twitter to ask other fans to donate to BB4CK, dedicating their donations in honor of Kassian.

The campaign chose steam, resulting in more than $ 23,000 in donations to BB4CK, a number that increased after Calgary businessman W. Brett Wilson compared $ 10,000 from donations.

It’s a big enough donation to feed more than 15,000 Calgary youths who would otherwise go out to lunch, according to BB4CK Executive Director Tanya Koshowski.

“When we saw the tweet a couple of days ago, we thought it was terrible enough and a good initiative to take this negative rivalry and put it into something positive, never thinking it would get to the place where it’s taken, “she said.

“We just feel grateful that (Costa) chose Brown Bagging as the recipient of this. We are well over 500 donations from around the world right now and it is quite extraordinary. “

Koshowski says the Flames organization has long supported the charity, which is funded entirely through donations.

The generosity of fans of all the team loyalty made for an amazing week for Costa.

“I’ve never been more proud of the people in this province. In the coldest days, my heart has been so warm,” she said. “They’ve done really well and just can’t impress everyone.”

In addition to his $ 10,000 donation to BB4CK, Wilson also said he would donate $ 5,000 to an Edmonton charity with the choice of Cost: Youth Empowerment and Relief Services, a shelter for young people aged 14-25 .

Also shocked was Elsaghir, whose joke ignited the charity chain of events.

“Good (Oilers fans) for raising money. It’s helping a lot of families and children in need, “he said.” So good they came out of what was supposed to be a silly thing. “

Although the giving week has left many Albertans feeling warm about the Battle of Alberta, things promise to stay glowing on the ice.

Kassian received a two-match suspension for his role as a badass in his Tkachuk shot, which received no penalty from the championship.

He will join the Oilers immediately in time for the Flames’ marquee match on January 29, and he has made it clear to the media that he has an outstanding business to agree to with Tkachuk.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement