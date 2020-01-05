advertisement

Imagine, if you wish, sharing a very nice AirBNB with a group of friends. You all met in and just after college, and now, in your forties, you reconnect for a month in a beautiful part of the world. You all agreed in advance to pay your share of the costs and contribute to keep the place livable, including reserving some money for extras and cleaning up. There are about a dozen, but it is a large place with a beautiful swimming pool and beautiful landscape.

A few weeks go by and it is quite clear that there is a problem. One of the boys did well on Wall Street in a hedge fund, but the fund he was with sinks quickly. He spent the last 20 years sniffing and drinking and eating his bonuses, not growing up. His expensive house has a mortgage. He has expensive leases for his expensive cars. He is often angry, he yells at the rest of you and privately you all wish you hadn’t invited him.

But it’s more than that. He has channeled the worst rock star excesses of his binge and purge lifestyle and the AirBNB has the biggest burden. His room is broken. He threw the blinds into the pool. He took an ax to the bed frame and now the mattress is on the floor. He used its wood and other furniture to build a bonfire on the terrace that smoked the place, so now it stinks too. He flushed a towel down the toilet and now the bathroom is in the bathroom. The owners of the AirBNB are talking about damage and higher costs.

The holiday has become a full-time discussion about what can be done to control the outbursts and damage of the male child. There are meetings and discussions and gang chats. There is argued and voted and there is a gentle turning. He has a hang-on, an enabler that encourages him. The group has already collected extra money to pay the owner for the pool table that pushed the hedge fund off the cliff. The holiday is definitely ruined, and you all know that you have to chip to cover more costs. What you are trying to do is save your friend from himself and prevent extra damage. You all remember the times he was there with a good word, or a little money, or just fancy a fun ski trip. You want him to survive this transition intact in his life.

But he refuses to accept that this has anything to do with him. He has decided that you are all thankless former friends who are simply not there for him. He constantly brings out the little kindness that has been shown to him in the past, as if they have a lot to do with him driving a rental jeep through the garage doors and selling them off completely. He believes that all of you should support his debauchery and make it possible instead of being an adult.

And here is the worst part. He has spent the time when he is not actively destroying the property and is trying to get all of you to invest in an obvious Ponzi scheme.

Now he is talking about the departure of three weeks and the taking of his money. Although you are all sick and tired of him, you are also aware that he would leave a huge cleaning bill and you also want the best for him. He is still your friend, even though he has poured lighter fluid into the relationship and lit up lit matches to it.

That is where we are now in Canada. The provinces and territories form the old group of friends. Canada is the AirBNB, a beautiful country that we use and must pass on to our descendants in good ecological and fiscal form. Alberta is the destructive brother of the hedge fund that acts because the world does not give him life-long limousines, champagne and Ibiza, and he has to grow up and finally learn to handle his money. Alberta is the person who has burned out all his money and does not have enough money to cover the damage, and now they want to skip the city.

We just went through a federal election. Unsurprisingly, there was a major conflict between the mature climate change-oriented CO2 tax and the oil sands province that hates it. Alberta believes that everything that is not 100% full-bodied and uncritical to the oil and gas industry is a betrayal of industry and the province. Actual climate action? That is not going to work for the hedge fund brother of the Canadian provinces.

Albertans ignored the reality that the Trudeau Liberals had agreed to twinning the Trans Mountain pipeline immediately after gaining power in 2015, giving the pipeline an important social license in Canada and worldwide with the carbon tax and environmental regulations, and then bought it for $ 4.5 billion when it turned out that the owners realized that the oil from Alberta would be the first to come off the market. Albertans ignored the reality that under Trudeau the liberals have driven more movement in the pipeline than Alberta boys Harper and Kenney did in Ottawa for more than a decade. Instead, they believe in the disinformation flowing from Kenney and his new propaganda arm, the $ 30 million energy war room that they have rebranded the Canadian Energy Center, as if it were for Canada instead of just Alberta.

But Canada has the back of Alberta in a big and ugly way: clearing the mess Alberta has had the oil spill made over the past 40 years. Rob Wadsworth, vice president of closure and liability for the Alberta Energy Regulator, has determined that the public record and the private record are very inconsistent.

“Cleaning up Alberta’s fossil fuel industry can cost an estimated $ 260 billion, internal documents warn.”

A quarter of a billion dollars. Certainly, that’s only about $ 200 billion USD, but still.

That is not the only report about the reality in the ground instead of the reality in the propaganda.

“A report from the C.D. Howe Institute estimates that there are around 450,000 wells in the province – one well for every 1.4 square kilometers in Alberta. It is estimated that at least a third, 155,000 of those wells no longer produce, but have not been recovered, which represents a financial obligation for the company that owns them. “

The CD. Howe Institute is not exactly a left-wing, PR factory for aging postmodern Marxists. It is a conservative institution, empirically oriented, non-partisan, and the reports are regularly cited in the Canadian parliament by conservative, liberal and NDP politicians. It has contributed to Canadian policy on free trade, fiscal resilience and lower corporate tax rates. Rejecting his findings would be the same as reading Donald Trump’s tweets instead of reports from the Brookings Institute for factual information.

How much is in the industry-funded Alberta orphanage clean-up fund? $ 30 million. How much is there in the industry-funded Alberta clean-up fund for overall obligations? $ 1.6 billion.

What are the obligations again? $ 100 – $ 260 billion.

The stored clean-up funds are orders of magnitude outside the scale of the problem. That is part of the reason why oil companies deliberately slide older wells into priceless company shells. It is still cheaper to just never do something with a well-played one and just leave it there as if it is productive, while paying the minimum annual lease costs.

It is not like the Ponzi plan to increase oil revenues this is going to pay. International capital flees the oil sands. Alberta’s product will be the first to see the cranes turn as global demand flattens and disappears. It is too heavy, too high in carbon for extraction and too far from water, with or without pipeline. That was always the point of departure that they would clear it up tomorrow from oil profits. But tomorrow never comes, and that has been clear for years.

So the oil industry is not getting the money to clear this up. The only thing they have money for is continuing to lobby for far too limited clearance funding, so that the problem is ultimately dumped into the Alberta government to pay. And successive waves of Alberta politicians will allow it, because it is very difficult to be chosen if every oil executor sees you as a threat, or someone who does not accept their nonsense.

And then there is the Heritage Fund of Alberta, comparable to the sovereign wealth fund of Norway. Certainly, the trillion dollars they’ve thrown away will pay for the cleaning, right? Oh, wait, there is only $ 18 billion in that fund, a small fraction of the cleaning costs. The liability is 15 times greater than the available savings and is growing. And that money was meant for diversification and a post-oil economy, and not for cleaning up the mess left behind. Instead, successive conservative governments are buying elections.

Alberta is a rich province in theory. They just have to be able to afford it from government revenue from taxes and such, right? Well, no, the Alberta government has been sucking on oil rights for decades instead of developing a sensible fiscal policy. They spend more per capita on services than any other province, but revenues are crushed every time oil rates fall worldwide. They have lowered oil rights instead of raising them. And they continue to regard a refusal to introduce a sensible sales tax as an advantage as opposed to the deeply unwise tax policy that it is.

Of course a number of Albertans look at Brexit’s train wreck and think to themselves: “Yes, that’s the ticket!” The British are kicking out all those foreigners and bravely going their own way, and so we can land-locked in, surrounded by Canada Alberta! Then we magically have more capacity to lay more pipelines to water. And we can stop sending taxes to Ottawa! Ignore the reality that there are 40 First Nations bands with 100 reserves of 3,500 square kilometers that are not particularly interested in joining Alberta. Yes, after throwing away the joint, Albertans want to leave early. The only part that falls from the analogy is that they want to take their destroyed room with them, including the people who lived there before them. Understandably, there are also small constitutional challenges for Wexit.

Meanwhile, like a broke hedge fund bro, the Premier is asking Canada to invest billions in the Ponzi scheme that will save his bacon. Yes, Jason Kenney was recently in Ottawa and asked the federal government to throw more money into the oil and gas industry.

Alberta and its primary industry are leaving Canadians from outside Alberta with a $ 1 trillion dollar debt to clean up. And Canada and Canadian citizens will do that for decades to come. And of course the industry contributes to the global hangover of climate change that will be felt for centuries. No wonder Albertans are angry with Canadians. If you were that fading hedge fund poverty and your friends desperately tried to embrace a Ponzi plan to keep the party going, wouldn’t you hate yourself, deny it, and play it at everyone?

