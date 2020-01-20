advertisement

Mark Kalinowski, financial educator at the Credit Counseling Society, poses for a photo on Monday, January 20, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Pessimism about personal debt has increased more among Albertans than other Canadians, according to a survey conducted for a financial advisory firm.

Albertans’ confidence that their financial health would be one year from now fell 12 points since September, the biggest decline in the country, says the MNP Consumer Index, which is compiled quarterly by the Ipsos poll.

Those in the province who consider themselves worse off financially than they did five years ago rose five percent to 28 percent, according to figures from a survey of 2,000 respondents in Canada in early December.

And 28 percent of Albertans say they are currently insolvent, or cannot meet all their fiscal obligations, while 47 percent say they are $ 200 or less away from bankruptcy at the end of a month.

The economic uncertainty caused by the fall in oil prices five years ago continues to remain, said Donna Carson, a licensed Calgary-based bankruptcy trustee with MNP Ltd.

“You can see these numbers start to rise three and a half years ago, then become quite a rise in October 2018,” Carson said.

“Maybe we’ll see the numbers slow down but I don’t think so.”

Prior to the economic downturn, Alberta recorded an average of 1,050 consumer and business bankruptcies per month.

Last month, that number reached 1,500, Carson said.

“It’s a reflection of the economy in the Calgary region, and this time it’s hit harder in every sector, not just oil and gas,” she said.

“There are lost jobs, lost hours and the last few months, we have seen more from small business owners.”

Another local factor is a growing number of Calgarians who feel a stronger grip sending money to family members overseas, she said.

Another trend is bitter. More Albertans now think they can work through their financial challenges – or going the way of the proposal – rather than declaring bankruptcy, Carson said.

“They have jobs, they just don’t pay that much, but they say, ‘I can restructure, at least that’s something,'” she said.

Credit counsel Mark Kalinowski said he is seeing similar trends among struggling Calgarians, especially those with jobs.

“As people get back to work they do not earn the oil money (at the level) and if you are not in the oil business yet, you are not getting the big rewards,” said Kalinowski of the Credit Counseling Association.

And with the diminishing value of their homes, there is less equity to bear debt while at the same time property taxes continue to rise, he said.

Both advisers say those difficulties are mirrored and exacerbated by a belief in credit that is often used to pay for daily essentials.

Kalinowski said one of his clients agreed to have 15 loans, one after another, to pay off the debt.

“When I asked him at what point you think you’re in trouble, he said – when I can’t get a credit card,” he said.

While he said the average non-mortgage consumer debt in Canada is about $ 30,000, in Alberta it is close to $ 35,000, Kalinowski said, adding overspending among Albertans is not a rarity at all.

Those kinds of numbers have only seen his line of work grow, he said.

“Eight years ago, I was the only one in this office – now we’re trying to hire a sixth,” Kalinowski said.

“There’s a lot more promise coming in.”

But the adviser said there is always hope in returning to individual situations, starting by talking to an adviser hired by a nonprofit.

“Whatever your problem, there is a solution,” Kalinowski said.

Both he and Carson say many in debt do not seek help, choosing isolation separately.

Creating a rainy day fund to solve future problems is one way to break the debt cycle, Carson said.

The online poll is accurate within 2.5 points 19 times out of 20.

